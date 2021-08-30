SHELBYVILLE - The Batesville Bulldogs soccer team travel to Shelbyville to compete in the Shelbyville Invitational.
The first match for the Bulldogs was against Knightstown. Within the first half, the Bulldogs managed to take the lead when Ethan Goodin took a shot that was deflected into the net for an own goal by Knightstown Panthers.
In the second half, the Panthers answered back with a goal where the ball was passed up into the box and scored from a defensive mistake.
Grant Peters received the ball from a corner kick and his shot bounced off the crossbar back to him for a lofted header into the net to win the game.
The championship match took place against Shelbyville.
About 30 minutes into the game, lightning struck nearby and delayed the match. Both teams returned to the field to finish out the half without achieving a goal on the scoreboard.
Second half picked up as the Bulldogs fought the Golden Bears for possession. Shelbyville finally found their opportunity when the ball was sent down the wing and crossed into the box for a header on goal.
Shortly after Batesville took a corner which was fumbled around the box until Azmi Destriantoro finished to goal to tie the match.
The field play ended 1-1 before heading into a penalty shoot-out. Shelbyville took the win in the penalty kicks.
-Information provided.
