ST LEON - The Batesville Bulldogs swim team traveled to St Leon to take on the East Central Trojans in a dual meet on Tuesday evening.
The Bulldogs fell short against their EIAC foe coming away with a single win on both sides of the contest courtesy of senior Sean Callahan in the 100 Backstroke.
According to Coach McMullen, beyond the scoreboard, the Bulldogs had great swims as there were 27 season (or personal) best times.
Callahan was the lead scorer on the night for the Bulldogs, while Ava Obermeyer and Maria Lopez tied for for highest scorer for the Lady Bulldogs.
TEAM SCORES
Boys
East Central 133, Batesville 50
Girls
East Central 114, Batesville 60
BULLDOG WINNERS
Boys
Sean Callahan — 100 Backstroke
UP NEXT
The Batesville Bulldogs had a change of schedule on Thursday, they will be heading to Lawrenceburg for a tri-meet with Milan and Lawrenceburg.
-Information provided.
