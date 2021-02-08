Batesville's boys suffered a 64-61 overtime loss to Madison during Saturday's home game. 

"The guys played a great game, but missed layups and free throws cost us dearly in the end," BHS coach Aaron Garrett said. "Madison is very good and I am excited that we competed well and should have beat them."

The Bulldogs shot 42 percent from the field and went 11-for-17 at the free-throw line. 

It snapped the Dogs' three-game winning streak. They're now 5-12. 

Madison improved to 11-5 after losing its previous game, which also went in overtime, against Seymour. 

Tom Raver led four Bulldogs who notched double-figure scoring efforts, netting 16 points. He also tallied five rebounds, three steals and three assists. 

RJ Powell (14 points), Cole Werner (12) and Sam Voegele also cracked double-figures. 

JV action

The Bulldogs won the junior varsity contest 54-23. Leading scorers were Cody Mohr with 14, Alec Bunselmeier with 11, Kasin Hughes with six and Cole Pride with five. 

Up next

Batesville returns to action Thursday at Rushville (1-14, 0-4 Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference).

The Bulldogs are tied for fifth in the EIAC with a 2-3 mark, while the Lions are last out of eight teams.

