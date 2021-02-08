Batesville's boys suffered a 64-61 overtime loss to Madison during Saturday's home game.
"The guys played a great game, but missed layups and free throws cost us dearly in the end," BHS coach Aaron Garrett said. "Madison is very good and I am excited that we competed well and should have beat them."
The Bulldogs shot 42 percent from the field and went 11-for-17 at the free-throw line.
It snapped the Dogs' three-game winning streak. They're now 5-12.
Madison improved to 11-5 after losing its previous game, which also went in overtime, against Seymour.
Tom Raver led four Bulldogs who notched double-figure scoring efforts, netting 16 points. He also tallied five rebounds, three steals and three assists.
RJ Powell (14 points), Cole Werner (12) and Sam Voegele also cracked double-figures.
JV action
The Bulldogs won the junior varsity contest 54-23. Leading scorers were Cody Mohr with 14, Alec Bunselmeier with 11, Kasin Hughes with six and Cole Pride with five.
Up next
Batesville returns to action Thursday at Rushville (1-14, 0-4 Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference).
The Bulldogs are tied for fifth in the EIAC with a 2-3 mark, while the Lions are last out of eight teams.
