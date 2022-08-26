LAWRENCEBURG - The Batesville Bulldogs faced off against the Lawrenceburg Tigers on their home turf Thursday.
The first half ended scoreless as the Bulldogs worked the ball around the field, but struggled to find the net. The game was physical and fast-paced as Batesville normally expect to see at Lawrenceburg, according to Coach Hartman.
The Bulldogs truly found their best possession of the season around the start of the second half. The Dogs began to carry the momentum, but unfortunately just couldn't execute a finish beyond the Tigers' keeper.
With 11:17 left on the clock, the Tigers took a low-driven shot outside the eighteen line, scoring low to the side netting. This goal gave Lawrenceburg the energy to take the win.
At 10:09, the defense broke down and the ball is possessed from the corner by the Tigers and touched into the goal.
At 4:58, a ball lobbed up over the Batesville keeper into the net after a deflection led to the final score 3-0.
In junior varsity action, the teams played to a 2-2 tie.
The Bulldogs got on the board first with a goal by Mathias Davalos with 16 minutes left in the first half. Saves by Francisco Orozco in goal helped keep that lead at 1-0 going into halftime.
Lawrenceburg came out firing in the second half scoring in the first five minutes to tie the match and then again nine minutes later to take the lead.
As time was winding down, Batesville got a free kick just outside the corner of the box. The Bulldogs executed the kick perfectly as Talan Rowlett drove a ball past the wall to Simon Berkemeier's foot where he knocked it in with six minutes left in the match to tie it.
Both teams had shots and pushed to try and score the game winner, but the match ultimately ended in a tie. Batesville's JV moves to 0-0-1 on the season and look to build off of the strong start.
-Information provided
