BATESVILLE – On Thursday, the Batesville Bulldogs hosted the Lawrenceburg Tigers. The match began once the sky cleared up from the storms passing through Batesville.
The match began with the expected physicality of the two teams. The Tigers started with strong possession as Batesville worked to close down the midfield.
Lawrenceburg kept the pressure throughout the half until finally, with 13:07 on the clock, a ball was sent from the outside wing close in for a shot to goal.
The Bulldogs struggled to answer back with an equalizer. The first half ended with Batesville down one goal.
As the second half went on, adjustments in the lineup had to be made to accommodate player injuries. The Tigers scored four goals in the second half to secure the 5-0 victory.
In the junior varsity contest, only one-half was planned on taking place, but the weather returned to shorten the clock.
The Tigers scored the first goal. Batesville’s Nathan Reder assisted a goal to Noah Pierson off of a free kick to tie up the game 1-1, which is how the match ended.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.