BATESVILLE – Basketball is pretty fun to play, and to coach, when your team makes nearly everything.
Just ask the Batesville Bulldogs.
They drained 20 of 23 shots in the first half against Bishop Chatard.
“Everything becomes easier when you’re making shots,” Batesville coach Aaron Garrett said.
Batesville led 45-23 at halftime. The Bulldogs shot 71 percent from the field during the 71-53 win in Saturday’s semifinal game of Batesville’s one-day holiday tournament.
After several close losses, it was the first victory of the season for the Bulldogs (1-7).
“We finally made shots,” Garrett said.
Senior Sam Voegele caught fire, scoring a career-high 32 points. Coming into this season, 23 points was the most he’d ever scored.
Voegele went 14-for-19 from the floor against Chatard, including 4-for-7 from behind the arc.
“Sam had an unbelievable performance,” said Garrett, who’s in his 13th year at the helm. “I keep records for our program, and reaching that 30-point plateau is rarified air. It’s hard to score 30-plus points in a high school basketball game.”
RJ Powell filled up the box score by making nine assists and grabbing six rebounds.
Cole Werner scored 10 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
Tom Raver added nine points, while Lleyton Ratcliff scored seven.
Batesville scored 30 field goals on 20 assists.
“That’s a hard team to guard,” Garrett said.
Low before the high
The breakthrough victory came on the same day Batesville suffered a 62-44 loss to Whiteland. It frustrated Garrett because he felt the Bulldogs didn’t compete for the first time this season.
“We had a really good week of practice, but I didn’t feel like we brought it to the game floor,” Garrett said. “We didn’t compete. Yeah, it was going to be a tough game to win. But there’s a difference between losing and becoming losers; that’s where I was upset with them.”
Whiteland beat Jennings County 68-57 in the final to win the tournament. The Warriors, who compete in 4A, hadn’t played a game before Saturday since Dec. 12.
Logan Willoughby poured in 29 points against the Bulldogs. He drained six of the team’s 10 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs made only three 3-pointers.
The game was tied 11-1 after the first quarter before the Warriors pulled away.
Only four Batesville players scored: Raver 17, Voegele 13, Werner eight and Powell six.
Garrett challenged the Bulldogs to compete before playing Chatard (3-6), who had a couple quality guards, including one who he said might be the quickest they’ll see this year.
“Very, very proud to get that first win,” Garrett said. “That performance is why we’ll continue to push them very hard. That performance is within us. It’s not like we have a bunch guys who can’t play the game. Yeah, we do have deficiencies, no doubt about it. But this was the same group of guys who got blown out in the morning. They gave great effort, had energy, competed and were connected.
"It was fun to watch everybody playing their role to the best of their ability. We’ll win a lot of games like that.”
Up next
Batesville will join South Ripley, Milan and Jac-Cen-Del in the latest edition of Ripley County tournament, which Garrett said is the longest active holiday tournament in the state, approaching nearly 100 years. There’s a lot of history and tradition that all the schools are proud of, he said.
Batesville plays Wednesday at South Ripley (7-1). The Raiders suffered their first loss of the season last week in a holiday tournament to another undefeated team (Covenant Christian).
The Bulldogs and Raiders played Dec. 5, which was the season opener for Batesville. South Ripley won 76-51.
Controlling the pace will be important, Garrett said.
“They get up the floor very quickly,” he said. “They’re very high-powered offensively. We’ve got to come up with some ways so they’re not so fluid and comfortable, and quite frankly, we have to score on our end to put pressure on them so you’re staying with them and giving yourself a chance to win in the fourth quarter.”
It will be the first test to see if the Bulldogs can play like they did in their first win.
“Now let’s duplicate it,” Garrett said. “We now come against a high-powered team, which will require a different gameplan and things we’ll put on the floor for them. Can we do it, or will we fall back with the effort and mental mistakes from the past?”
