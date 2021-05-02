ST. LEON -- Batesville's track teams competed Friday in the East Central Invitational against not only teams from around here, but Ohio and Kentucky as well. It was some great competition and a fun night, coach Lisa Gausman said, despite the early wind and the cold temperatures after the sun went down.
Batesville had over 25 personal-best performances and brought home medals in seven events, tying New Albany. East Central had the most champions with nine.
Batesville's Benjamin Moster was crowned the Invite MVP for scoring the most points for his team. Moster took home individual championship medals in the 1600-meter run and the 800. He was also a part of the winning 4x800 relay team and the second place 4x400 relay team.
The Bulldog boys were short eight points in bringing home the championship trophy, falling to Moeller 123-115. East Central was third at 97 points, followed by Elder 94.5, Franklin County 84, Ryle 54, Oldenburg Academy 29, Greensburg 17 and South Ripley 10.5.
The BHS girls finished fourth. Scores were: New Albany 137, East Central 111, St. Ursula Academy 105, Batesville 61, Seton 60, Greensburg 52, Ryle 38, Franklin County 33, South Ripley 14 and Oldenburg Academy 12.
Both the girls and boys 4x800 teams opened the night with victories. The girls turned in a personal best by almost seven seconds and beating the field by almost 13 seconds at a 10 minutes, 5.84 seconds. Members were Ava Hanson, Kaylie Raver, Megan Allgeier and Katie Olsen. The boys team included JJ Kuisel, Ean Loichinger, Daren Smith and Benjamin Moster (8:45.63), beating the field by almost 10 seconds.
Other medal winners
Benjamin Moster-1600 (4:38.52) and 800 (2:02.13)
JJ Kuisel-400 (50.84)
Ean Loichinger-3200 (10:15.03)
High jump-Gabe Gunter (6-0)
Runner-ups
Katie Bedel-pole vault
Both 4x400m relay teams of Kaylie Raver, Ava Hanson, Carley Pride, Katie Olsen and Benjamin Moster, Eli Pierson, Vonley Hund and JJ Kuisel
Third places
Lily Pinckley-3200m run
Deacon Hamilton-300m hurdles
Fourth places
Ella Moster-300 hurdles
Deacon Hamilton-110 hurdles
JJ Kuisel-200
Fifth places
Carley Pride and Vonley Hund-400
Daren Smith-800
Eli Pierson-200
Adam Hollowell-3200
Both 4x100m relay teams of Madelyn Pohlman, Ella Moster, Lizzy Nobbe, Elena Kuisel and Vonley Hund, Gabe Gunter, Willy Sherwood and Eli Pierson
Sixth places
Lily Pinckley-1600
Kaylie Raver-400
Megan Allgeier-800
Gabe Gunter-pole vault
Seventh places
Ella Moster-100 hurdles
Katie Bedel-discus
Elena Kuisel-pole vault
Ean Loichinger-1600
Eighth places
Dillon Murray-800
Adam Hollowell-1600
Personal-bests
200-Willy Sherwood
400-Vonley Hund
800-Benjamin Moster, Dillan Murray, Megan Allgeier
1600-Adam Hollowell, Lily Pinckley
3200-Maria Lopez
100 hurdles-Ella Moster
300 hurdles-Ella Moster, Cora Deputy, Deacon Hamilton and Chase Hamilton
Long jump-Lizzy Nobbe and Madelyn Pohlman
Shot put-Blake Hon and Katie Bedel
Girls 4x800 team with Ava Hanson, Kaylie Raver and Megan Allgeier running PR splits
Both the boys and girls 4x400 team with Katie Olsen, Ava Hanson, Vonley Hund and Eli Pierson running PR splits
Up next
The Bulldogs' next meet is Thursday when they will host the Ripley County meet and we will be honoring their seniors.
-Information provided
