ST. LEON -- Batesville's track teams competed Friday in the East Central Invitational against not only teams from around here, but Ohio and Kentucky as well. It was some great competition and a fun night, coach Lisa Gausman said, despite the early wind and the cold temperatures after the sun went down.

Batesville had over 25 personal-best performances and brought home medals in seven events, tying New Albany. East Central had the most champions with nine.

Batesville's Benjamin Moster was crowned the Invite MVP for scoring the most points for his team. Moster took home individual championship medals in the 1600-meter run and the 800. He was also a part of the winning 4x800 relay team and the second place 4x400 relay team.

The Bulldog boys were short eight points in bringing home the championship trophy, falling to Moeller 123-115. East Central was third at 97 points, followed by Elder 94.5, Franklin County 84, Ryle 54, Oldenburg Academy 29, Greensburg 17 and South Ripley 10.5.

The BHS girls finished fourth. Scores were: New Albany 137, East Central 111, St. Ursula Academy 105, Batesville 61, Seton 60, Greensburg 52, Ryle 38, Franklin County 33, South Ripley 14 and Oldenburg Academy 12.

Both the girls and boys 4x800 teams opened the night with victories. The girls turned in a personal best by almost seven seconds and beating the field by almost 13 seconds at a 10 minutes, 5.84 seconds. Members were Ava Hanson, Kaylie Raver, Megan Allgeier and Katie Olsen. The boys team included JJ Kuisel, Ean Loichinger, Daren Smith and Benjamin Moster (8:45.63), beating the field by almost 10 seconds.

Other medal winners

Benjamin Moster-1600 (4:38.52) and 800 (2:02.13)

JJ Kuisel-400 (50.84)

Ean Loichinger-3200 (10:15.03)

High jump-Gabe Gunter (6-0)

Runner-ups

Katie Bedel-pole vault

Both 4x400m relay teams of Kaylie Raver, Ava Hanson, Carley Pride, Katie Olsen and Benjamin Moster, Eli Pierson, Vonley Hund and JJ Kuisel

Third places

Lily Pinckley-3200m run

Deacon Hamilton-300m hurdles

Fourth places

Ella Moster-300 hurdles

Deacon Hamilton-110 hurdles

JJ Kuisel-200

Fifth places

Carley Pride and Vonley Hund-400

Daren Smith-800

Eli Pierson-200

Adam Hollowell-3200

Both 4x100m relay teams of Madelyn Pohlman, Ella Moster, Lizzy Nobbe, Elena Kuisel and Vonley Hund, Gabe Gunter, Willy Sherwood and Eli Pierson

Sixth places

Lily Pinckley-1600

Kaylie Raver-400

Megan Allgeier-800

Gabe Gunter-pole vault

Seventh places

Ella Moster-100 hurdles

Katie Bedel-discus

Elena Kuisel-pole vault

Ean Loichinger-1600

Eighth places

Dillon Murray-800

Adam Hollowell-1600

Personal-bests

200-Willy Sherwood

400-Vonley Hund

800-Benjamin Moster, Dillan Murray, Megan Allgeier

1600-Adam Hollowell, Lily Pinckley

3200-Maria Lopez

100 hurdles-Ella Moster

300 hurdles-Ella Moster, Cora Deputy, Deacon Hamilton and Chase Hamilton

Long jump-Lizzy Nobbe and Madelyn Pohlman

Shot put-Blake Hon and Katie Bedel

Girls 4x800 team with Ava Hanson, Kaylie Raver and Megan Allgeier running PR splits

Both the boys and girls 4x400 team with Katie Olsen, Ava Hanson, Vonley Hund and Eli Pierson running PR splits

Up next

The Bulldogs' next meet is Thursday when they will host the Ripley County meet and we will be honoring their seniors.

