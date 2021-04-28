SHELBYVILLE – Batesville's tennis team picked up a 3-2 win Tuesday at Shelbyville.
Senior Chloe Saler won the only singles match for the Bulldogs, taking it 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3.
The No. 1 doubles team of Laney Walsman and Cayman Werner were 7-5, 6-1 winners. At No. 2 doubles, Cara VanSickle and Malia Scheele teamed up to win 6-3, 7-5.
Betsy Harmeyer and Summer Ratcliffe were defeated in singles play. Harmeyer lost 3-6, 1-6 to Gabbie Knox at No. 1, while Ratcliffe lost 1-6, 6-4, [7-10] at No. 2.
Home loss
Batesville suffered a 4-1 loss Monday to Triton Central.
Saler defeated Leila Chougule 6-0, 6-3.
The No. 2 doubles team of Werner and VanSickle lost a tough three-set match 6-4, 2-6, 1-6.
JV action
The Dogs won two junior varsity matches Tuesday. Isabella Wonnell defeated Joslyn Jersan 8-4 at No. 2 singles. Madison Wanstrath and Olivia Raab won 8-6 at No. 2 doubles.
Raab and Gabrielle Elston were victorious 6-4 Monday.
Up next
Weather-permitting, Batesville will host Lawrenceburg at 5 p.m. Thursday.
