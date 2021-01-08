SHELBYVILLE – Batesville’s boys and girls swimming teams traveled up to Shelbyville High School on Thursday afternoon to compete in a dual meet against the Golden Bears.
Overall, the Bulldogs were able to win six events and earned 12 second-place finishes. However, they still fell short in the team scores.
“Our team swam extremely well against a tough opponent,” coach Greg McMullen said. “This week has truly been about competing at the highest level possible as we prepare for the conference meet this upcoming weekend.”
TEAM SCORES
Boys: Shelbyville 108, Batesville 61
Girls: Shelbyville 88, Batesville 84
BULLDOG WINNERS
Boys
William Johnson — 200 free, 100 free
Ben Moster — 100 breast
Women
Sonja Gaulin — 100 free
Maria Lopez — 100 back
Paige Oldham — 100 breast
UP NEXT
The Bulldogs are competing in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference Championship at East Central, with the girls competing at 5:30 p.m. Friday and the boys at 1 p.m. Saturday. Livestreams of the meets are available on YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.