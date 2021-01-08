SHELBYVILLE – Batesville’s boys and girls swimming teams traveled up to Shelbyville High School on Thursday afternoon to compete in a dual meet against the Golden Bears.

Overall, the Bulldogs were able to win six events and earned 12 second-place finishes. However, they still fell short in the team scores.

“Our team swam extremely well against a tough opponent,” coach Greg McMullen said. “This week has truly been about competing at the highest level possible as we prepare for the conference meet this upcoming weekend.”

TEAM SCORES

Boys: Shelbyville 108, Batesville 61

Girls: Shelbyville 88, Batesville 84

BULLDOG WINNERS

Boys

William Johnson — 200 free, 100 free

Ben Moster — 100 breast

Women

Sonja Gaulin — 100 free

Maria Lopez — 100 back

Paige Oldham — 100 breast

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs are competing in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference Championship at East Central, with the girls competing at 5:30 p.m. Friday and the boys at 1 p.m. Saturday. Livestreams of the meets are available on YouTube.

Andy Scheidler may be contacted at 812-663-3111 ext. 217401 or andy.scheidler@greensburgdailynews.com.

