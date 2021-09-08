On Tuesday, Batesville boys soccer team competed against the Shelbyville Golden Bears. This was the second go-around with Shelbyville following their invitational.
The game was fast and physical, but both teams defensively held up keeping the scoring low. By halftime, neither team had touched the scoreboard.
The Bulldogs worked on shutting down Shelbyville's strong possession and finding moments to counter the attack. It wasn't until the end of the match when the Bulldogs finally took the lead.
Ian Power was marked tight on the sideline when he turned his defender and crossed a high lofted ball into the box where Eli Pierson out-jumped his defender and the keeper for a header to the net.
Batesville denied Shelbyville the opportunity to equalize before the clock ran out to seal the 1-0 victory.
Prior to the varsity match, the junior varsity Bulldogs had their chance to face Shelbyville. In the first half, the Golden Bears scored two goals, and then the Bulldogs got a penalty kick. Grant Peters was fouled in the box and he scored his PK. The second half went on without another goal and Shelbyville came away with the 2-1 win.
-Information provided.
