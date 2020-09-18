GREENSBURG - Visiting Batesville used two first half goals and two second half goals to knock off Greensburg 4-0 in EIAC soccer action.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A in the state of Indiana, scored within the game's first five minutes and didn't look back.
The Pirates were able to battle for much of the game, getting into Bulldog territory several times, but were only able to register one shot throughout the 80 minutes.
Greensburg's defense played tough throughout, holding Batesville to under their average goals scored per game. Jimmie Day was a bright spot for Greensburg, registering 13 saves.
The loss drops Greensburg to 5-5 on the year and 1-2 in the conference.
-Information provided
