COLUMBUS – Batesville beat Rushville and Hauser during Monday's match on the East nine at Otter Creek.
The Bulldogs shot a 180 to defeat the Lions (190) and Jets (203).
Dean Campbell led the Dogs with a 42. Austin Pohlman (45), Logan Fletcher (45), Jackson Wanstrath (48) and Jack Abplanalp (48) rounded out the BHS scoring.
Hauser's Justice Gilland shot a 40 to take medalist honors.
JV action
Batesville's junior varsity team shot a 195 to win.
Leo Moody carded a 47 to earn medalist honors. Alec Bunselmeier and Kyle Williamson shot 48s to take second and third.
Home loss
Columbus East defeated Batesville in dual meet last week at Hillcrest Country Club, 182-192.
Pohlman led the Bulldogs with a 42, which was one stroke shy of medalist honors (Kody Reynolds of CE).
Other scores for BHS were Campbell 49, Abplanalp 50, Moody 51, Wanstrath 51 and Frank Forebeck 51.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.