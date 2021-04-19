FORT MITCHELL, KY - Playing three games in two days over the weekend in Kentucky, Batesville's baseball team won a pair of close games before falling to the top-ranked host school at the Doc Morris Invitational.
They bounced back Monday, beating Franklin County 6-5 at Liberty Park.
Batesville 1, Union County 0
Will Habig didn't allow a run against Boone County, throwing a complete-game shutout and leading the Bulldogs to a 1-0 victory on Friday.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Habig struck out five and surrendered just two hits.
Batesville got its lone run in the second when Max Baumer doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring Sam Voegele.
Baumer and Chris Lewis had the only hits for the Bulldogs.
Batesville 6, Ryle 5
Batesville took Friday night's game in dramatic fashion, with a 6-5 walk-off victory over Ryle. The game was tied in the 10th when Calvin Sherwood singled on the first pitch of the at bat to drive in the winning run.
A four-run lead in the fifth inning was just enough for Batesville to hold off Ryle for the victory.
Travis Lecher led the Bulldogs to victory on the mound. The right-hander went one inning, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out two and walking none.
Sherwood pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Trey Peters started the game and was impressive. He surrendered four runs (one earned) on six hits over 6 2/3 innings, striking out four.
Sherwood went 3-for-6 at the plate to lead the team in hits.
Beechwood 11, Batesville 7
Batesville looked to go undefeated for the first time in the Doc Morris Invitational against the No. 1 ranked team in Kentucky, Beechwood. However, the Bulldogs watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in an 11-7 loss on Saturday.
Beechwood scored on a groundout and a grand slam in the second to take a 5-0 lead.
The Bulldogs scored all of their runs after the fourth. They outhit the host team 10-9, but left 14 runners on base.
Riley Zink took the loss for Batesville. The righty surrendered six runs on six hits over four innings, striking out two.
Sherwood, Peters, Voegele and Lecher all managed multiple hits.
Batesville 6, FC 5
The Bulldogs earned an Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference victory Monday over the No. 8 ranked team in 3A. They led 6-2 going into the seventh, when the Wildcats made a charge and scored three runs.
Batesville outhit Franklin County 7-5, and both teams made two errors.
Jacob Meer went five innings and earned the win, allowing one hit, two runs, striking out three and walking four.
Baumer pitched 1 2/3 innings, before Jack Grunkemeyer recorded the last out, needing only two pitches.
Grunkemeyer hit a double, the Bulldogs' only extra-base hit. He drove in two runs, as did Zink.
The Bulldogs improved to 7-4 overall and 3-2 in the EIAC, while Franklin County dropped to 7-3 overall and 2-3 in the EIAC.
The two teams will meet again Thursday in Brookville.
