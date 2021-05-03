BATESVILLE – Of their seven hits, three left the park.
Batesville’s big swings led to 10-0 victory Friday over South Ripley.
Travis Lecher, Trey Peters and Max Baumer each hit homers. Peters drove in four runs, while Lecher and Baumer each drove in two.
The Bulldogs are hot. They’ve won six in a row to run their record to 12-4.
While the bats have been cooking, the pitching has also been impressive.
Riley Zink (3-1) allowed only three hits in four innings. He struck out six.
Jack Grunkemeyer struck out one in his inning of relief.
Zach Gentile took the loss for the Raiders (6-4).
Batesville was flawless in the field. Zach Wade was a perfect 7-for-7 in putout chances.
Up next
The Dogs will jump back into Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference play Monday against Lawrenceburg.
Youth League Night
Batesville will host Jennings County at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Liberty Park. All Batesville youth leaguers are asked to attend for the annual Youth League Night. Multiple youth leaguers will throw out the first pitch and get introduced with the varsity team to start the game.
Items will be raffled during the game, and after there free schedule posters will be distrusted for autographs to any youth leaguer in attendance.
