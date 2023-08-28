RUSHVILLE – The 2023 Rushville Classic cross country meet Saturday had 21 teams competing in Division I and Division II for both boys and girls.
In Division 1 for boys, Batesville claimed the title by 10 points over host Rushville. The Bulldogs finished with 53 followed by Rushville 63, East Central 73, Muncie Burris 82, Scecina 143, New Castle 154, Union County 187 and Connersville 195.
East Central’s Bradyn Hatton won the race in 17:04.1.
Batesville was led by Jake Chapman, who was runner-up with a time of 17:41. Isaac Trossman was 6th (18:14), Jaden Basler 11th (18:40), Cannon Clark 15th (19:06) and Ethan Rahschulte was 19th (19:16).
Hunter Parmerlee led the way for Rushville, placing fifth overall. Packing together in under a minute spread was Charlie Sterrett (10), Wyatt Jacobs (12), Logan Jacobs (16), Kyle Jacobs (20), Isaac Schelle (22), and Dustin King (25).
“Parmerlee really stepped out and ran a smart race today. Senior Charlie Sterrett led the group of Jacobs times three, Schelle and King, behind Parmerlee, to all personal course records. I look to see this be a constant as the season progresses,” RCHS Coach Amy Tush said.
“With the leadership of Parmerlee and Corn in the front and our packs of six running together, we will be able to use this strength to our advantage this year on both teams,” Coach Tush added.
For the boys Division II, Blue River Valley came out on top with 56. Cowan was second with 65 followed by South Ripely 71, Hauser 75, Rising Sun 87 and North Decatur 122.
Cowan’s Gavin Ashby was first in 17:37.1.
North was led by Eli Weisenbach in 16th 20:08.3. Following Weisenbach were Logan O’Dell 28th in 21:19.4, Adam Wade 31st in 21:40.9, Jackson White 36th in a personal best 22:03.3, Harper Gunn 39th in 22:34.2, Noah Weisenbach 41st in 22:45.5, Sam Cathey 52nd in 24:23.1 and Jake Dimett 62nd in 30:29.3.
Girls
In Division I for the girls, East Central won the team title with 22. Batesville was second with 47 followed by New Castle 79, Rushville 99 and Muncie Burris 134.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by Kaylynn Bedel who placed fourth with a time of 20:39. Lexiyne Harris came through next for the Dogs in sixth place at 21:11. Kaylie Raver was 10th (22:13), Sam Adams 11th (22:26), Bayleigh Demaree 16th (23:09) with teammate Charlotte Trossman right behind her in 17th (23:10).
Leading the way for the Lady Lions was freshman Josie Corn placing eighth. Then came the wall of red and black with Maddy Hankins (18), Melaney Mahan (22), Jorja Ellis (25), Mia Norvell, (26), Jentri Wallace (27), and Leyla Denney (28).
“I can’t say enough about how impressed I am with the leadership of freshman Josie Corn. She is one to look out for this season. She keeps everyone in check and makes the rest of the team better. Senior Mady Hankins and junior Jorja Ellis also ran great races for this early in the season. I look for them to improve and hit huge PR’s by season’s end,” Coach Tush added.
For Division II, the Lady Chargers of North Decatur took top honors with 31. South Ripley was second with 35 and Jac-Cen-Del was third with 60.
Blue River Valley’s Charlee Gibson was first in 20:38.2.
Ava Lecher led North in ninth with a time of 26:47.7. Jewel Verseman was 10th in 27:03.3. Madison Rohls crossed the line 18th in 30:14.0. Emerson Gunn was next in 19th with a time of 30:32.5 and Olivia Reisman 20th in 30:37.0. Cecilia Barber finished 22nd in 33:13.3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.