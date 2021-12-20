ST. LEON - The Trojans of East Central hosted the annual Super Duals wrestling tournament on Saturday.
No. 17 East Central won the team title. Batesville finished second with a 4-1 record on the day.
The Bulldogs fell to the Trojans 65-11. Three Bulldogs got victories over their EC opponents with Alex Murphy winning by tech fall with a score of 23-8, Damien Dance with a decision score of 12-11, and Chase Hamilton with a victory over #15 ranked Ryan Bovard with a score of 6-5.
The Bulldogs bounced back and avenged an earlier season loss by defeating Lawrenceburg 47-24. Eight Bulldogs won in the dual with Tacoma Nicholas, Parker Glandon, Josh Mobley, and Jy'lil Chappell winning by pin; David Maher, Hamilton, and Max Amberger received forfeits; and Murphy won with his second tech fall of the day with a score of 21-6.
The Bulldogs then had their biggest victory of the year with a 59-6 victory over Cambridge City Lincoln. Nicholas, Dance and Murphy won by pin while Maher, Conner Campbell, Glandon, Chappell, Hamilton and Amberger all won by forfeits. Josh Mobley also won with a tech fall with a score of 22-7.
The Bulldogs beat Columbus North 51-12. Mobley, Garcia, and Nicholas won by pin. Maher won by decision with a score of 13-8, and Dance, Chappell, Hamilton, Amberger, and Murphy received forfeits.
Batesville ended the day with a 52-24 victory over Rushville. Maher, Dance, Mobley, Chappell, Garcia, Amberger, and Nicholas won by pin, Murphy won by major with a score of 12-4 and Hamilton won by forfeit.
On the day, a pair of Bulldogs went unbeaten with Alex Murphy and Chase Hamilton going 5-0. Six Bulldogs went 4-1 with Nicholas , Maher, Dance, Mobley, Chappell, and Amberger only having one loss. Also competing in the JV competition was Andrew Jones, who had two victories.
This day also saw history made when Josh Mobley scored his final takedown of the day. Mobley recorded 33 takedowns on the day which moved his career takedowns to 268, breaking Bill Ennekings record of 267 which has lasted for 25 years. The performance also gives him 71 takedowns in just 16 matches this season with the season record being 120 held by Will Amberger set in 2015.
The Bulldogs season record moves to 10-6 with an EIAC record of 7-2. The Bulldogs will host Senior Night on Tuesday against Switzerland County.
RUSHVILLE
The Lions finished the day 2-3. Rushville had a 54-18 victory over Cambridge City Lincoln. The Lions also knocked off Columbus North 48-24. Rushville was defeated by East Central 78-3, Lawrenceburg 34-33 and Batesville 52-24.
Coach Tush noted the Lion wrestlers showed great improvement on Saturday.
For the Lions, at 106, Zakk Reed finished 4-1. At 120, Tuff Tackett went 3-2 with a pin over Cambridge City Lincoln, 8-1 win over East Central and forfeit over Columbus North.
At 126, Kian Nash was 4-1 with three forfeits and a pin over Lawrenceburg. Pacey Dye was 2-3 on the day with both wins by pin.
Connor Hodson was 1-4 at 138. Edgar Fernandez was 1-4 at 145. Aritz Gomez finished 2-3 on the day at 152.
At 160, Elijah Biggs went 2-3. Alan Busche was 2-3 at 170. Carter Erwin finished 3-2 with two forfeits and a 7-0 win over Lawrenceburg.
Trey Newman was 0-5 at 220 and Justin Foreman was 3-2 at heavyweight.
Rushville hosts Tri at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
