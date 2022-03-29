The Bulldogs baseball team is coming off a great 2021 campaign and look to keep that momentum in 2022.
Last year, the Bulldogs went 22-6 overall and were the EIAC champions with an 11-3 record. Batesville went on to win the sectional and received a No. 5 ranking in the state poll.
“Our preseason workouts went well. Players are motivated by the success from one year ago and want to continue to build off of it. We had 39 players tryout for our team this year, which made offseason workouts even more competitive,” Coach Justin Tucker said.
The Bulldogs have nine returning seniors this season. Key individuals returning include Travis Lecher, who may transition to the infield this year; Jacob Meer who is returning as a successful pitcher from one year ago; Zach Wade is returning to play catcher this year and is committed to Adrian College; Jack Grunkemeyer, who will be a top tier player for Batesville all around, as he was an all-conference player as a freshman last year; Max Baumer, he has been a power bat for the Bulldogs and returns for his junior year.
Key newcomers to the team include Charlie Schebler, who is a junior and is already committed to The Ohio State University and should play shortstop; Dime Adams, who is a senior and moved here from California, should be a key pitcher this year; Will Jaisle, who is a freshman, should assist everywhere this year.
“While we had success last year, I believe our guys want to follow-up that success this year. Our guys are excited and ready for a schedule full of difficult match-ups,” Coach Tucker said.
“This year, we are ranked No. 5 in the IHSBCA poll and No. 7 in the PBR Indiana poll. Right now, things are looking up, but, in the game of baseball, all that can change in a moment’s notice if we are not prepared. We will continue to work hard and prepare, so we can live up to our rankings and have success,” Coach Tucker added.
