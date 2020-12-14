BATESVILLE – Although Batesville lost two home games over the weekend, coach Aaron Garrett saw big improvement.
“I thought the Bulldogs had a good weekend,” Garrett said.
Lawrenceburg won Friday’s contest 53-47. Southwestern (Hanover) won Saturday’s game 55-44.
Garrett was pleased with how the Bulldogs defended. They had a week to practice and work on a 2-3 zone.
“We’ll still run man,” he said, “but I think we’re more talented with our pieces when we’re in zone.”
Batesville squandered some scoring chances at the rim during Friday’s game, otherwise the outcome might’ve been different. Garrett counted eight points squandered from missed layups and shots near the bucket.
“With how we play defensively it’s harder to score because there are fewer possessions,” Garrett said. “Obviously, we have to maximize what we’re doing offensively, and we did not do that.”
Tom Raver led Batesville in scoring in both games. The junior drained four 3-pointers and scored 20 against Lawrenceburg, and added 12 against Southwestern.
RJ Powell scored 12 and 11 in the contests, while Sam Voegele netted 12 against Southwestern.
Garrett is confident the scoring will improve as the season progresses.
“We’ll get better offensively as guys get more comfortable and we get more and more shooting reps,” he said.
JV action
The young Bulldogs earned two victories, thumping Lawrenceburg 51-22 and nipping Southwestern 43-42.
Scoring against Lawrenceburg were Cody Mohr 16, Alec Bunselmeier 12, Cole Pride seven, Trevin Gordon six, Kasin Hughes two, Travis Lecher two, Zach Wade two, Sam Weigel two and Brady Westerfeld two.
The Bulldogs rallied to win against Southwestern, thanks to an 11-5 fourth quarter.
Mohr again led the way with 10 points, followed by Bunselmeier and Wade with nine apiece.
Freshmen win
On Saturday, the Batesville boys freshman team moved to 4-0 after defeating Lawrenceburg 35-19.
Jack Grunkemeyer led the team with 12, followed by Sam Johnson with five.
Up next
Batesville (0-3) travels to Milan (1-3) Thursday and will host East Central (2-1) Saturday.
Typically, the game against East Central is played at the same time as the girls, using both gyms. However, with COVID, the JV boys will tip at 1 p.m. and the varsity will follow. The gym will be cleared before the JV girls game at 6.
Garrett is looking for increased improvement this week.
“Can we continue to get one percent better and stack days together in terms of improvement?” Garrett said. “Regardless of the wins and losses, our task and goal is to be special at the end of the year. It’s gonna take us a while this year it’s proving out to be.”
