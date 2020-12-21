BATESVILLE — Many of the statistics were the same or very close between Batesville and East Central.
There was one that stood out, however, following the Trojans’ 50-46 win Saturday.
Points in the paint: East Central 28, Batesville 6.
“We had opportunities and didn’t capitalize on them,” BHS coach Aaron Garrett said. “East Central played harder and deserved the victory.”
It’s another close loss for the Bulldogs (0-5). Three of their losses have been by six points or less, including their previous game in double overtime at Milan.
Tom Raver knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 11 points. The junior also grabbed five rebounds and made three steals.
RJ Powell also reached double figures by scoring 10 and notched a team-high six assists.
JV action
The Bulldogs beat East Central 37-21.
Scoring were Zach Wade 12, Cody Mohr six, Cole Pride six, Alec Bunselmeier five, Travis Lecher four, Brady Hornberger two and Cooper Wilhelm two.
Up next
Batesville will travel to county foe Jac-Cen-Del (5-1) on Tuesday. Since losing Nov. 27 at South Ripley, the Eagles have won five straight.
The Bulldogs started 1-6 last year before finishing with a winning record. Garrett hopes they’ll be able to turn things around soon.
“We will have to continue to work to make better decisions and execute under pressure,” Garrett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.