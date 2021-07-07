Mitchell Taylor has been named Batesville's varsity boys tennis coach. Bulldogs athletic director Bryan Helvie made the announcement Tuesday.
Taylor, a 2013 BHS graduate, joins the Bulldogs after a four-year teaching and coaching stint at Brownstown Central High School. Taylor was the boys tennis coach at Brownstown for all four years.
The Indiana University graduate will be teaching sixth grade science at Batesville Middle School this upcoming school year.
