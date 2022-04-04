Batesville's Zach Wade drove in four runs in the No. 5 Bulldogs' 10-2 victory over Southwestern (Hanover) in the season opener on Friday.
Wade drove in runs on a home run in the third inning, a single in the fourth, and a home run in the sixth.
Batesville got on the board in the second inning. Travis Lecher's sacrifice fly scored two runs for Batesville.
Jacob Meer picked up the win on the hill for the Bulldogs. He went four innings, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out eight. Will Habig threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Jacob DeAtley took the loss for Southwestern. He surrendered nine runs on 10 hits over five innings, striking out five.
Batesville scattered 12 hits in the game. Meer, Wade, and Charlie Schebler all managed three hits to lead the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs didn't commit an error in the field.
In Batesville's home opener on Saturday, the Bulldogs shut out Rising Sun 17-0.
Senior Dime Adams earned the victory on the hill for Batesville. Adams pitched three innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out three.
The Bulldogs secured the victory thanks to nine runs in the first inning. Batesville was led by singles by Wade, Will Jaisle and Travis Lecher and a double by Schebler.
Jaisle, who hit a triple on the day, entered the game out of the bullpen and completed a 1-2-3 inning on seven pitches. Luke Wilson entered the game in the fifth and helped the Bulldogs hold onto the shut out.
Dylan Martin took the loss for Rising Sun. The pitcher allowed eight hits and 11 runs over one inning, striking out one and walking one.
The Bulldogs had 12 hits in the game. Lecher, Jacob Meer, Wade, Max Baumer and Jaisle each had multiple hits on the day.
The Bulldogs were again clean defensively with no errors.
