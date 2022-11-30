BATESVILLE - The Batesville wrestling team hosted Madison for the season home opener. Despite having just nine wrestlers available to compete. The Bulldogs posted a 36-33 victory over the Cubs.
Batesville overcame the numbers deficit by winning five of the eight matches by pin to secure the victory.
Sophomore Conner Shields got his first win of his high school career by pin at 132. Freshman Dylan Comer also got his first win of his high school career by pin at 170.
David Maher (138), Damien Dance (160) and Max Amberger (285) all moved to 2-0 winning by pin while AJ Dance (106) picked up a forfeit to move to 2-0 as well.
With that win the Bulldogs moved to 1-1 on the young season. The Bulldogs are back in action Saturday at Milan to compete against five other programs in the 6-way meet.
Saturday will be a great time to catch all the local wrestling teams in action in one location. Milan's 6-way will include Batesville, Greensburg and Rushville. Start time is 8 a.m.
Rushville opened the season with a victory at home over Shenandoah. The Lions knocked off the Raiders 59-21.
If wrestling fans are not available this Saturday, Rushville hosts a 5-way on Dec. 10. Teams scheduled to join the Lions include Centerville, Connersville, Batesville and Greensburg.
Greensburg is scheduled to be at home Thursday, Dec. 8, against Jennings County. Start time is set for 7 p.m.
