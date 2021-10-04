CARMEL – Batesville traveled to Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel to take part in the IHSAA golf state finals. The Lady Bulldogs finished 14th in the state.
Batesville junior Emma Weiler was recognized as a member of the 2021 IHSGCA All-State team.
Evansville North won the team title with a 606 total. Homestead finished second with 624. Westfield was third with 637 followed by Castle 639 and Carmel 652 to round out the top five teams.
Lapel’s Macy Beeson repeated as state finals medalist with a 2-day total of 144 (70-74). Evansville North’s Chloe Johnson was second overall with 145 (70-75).
Emma Weiler led the Lady Bulldogs with (87-75) 162.
Addyson Weiler finished with (83-83) 166.
Josie Meyer carded (100-95) 195.
Victoria Harpring finished with (122-123) 245
Madylyn Pohlman had a 132 on Day 1 and Chloe Murphy had 128 on Day 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.