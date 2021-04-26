GREENSBURG — The second inning was the only frame in which Batesville’s baseball team didn’t score at least one run Monday.
The Bulldogs plated four in the first inning and five in the seventh, plus seven more in between, adding up to a 16-3 victory over Greensburg.
Batesville improved to 10-4 overall and 5-2 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference. Greensburg fell to 3-8 and 1-6.
Zach Wade and Sam Voegele led the Dogs with three hits apiece. Both drove in two runs, and Voegele scored a team-high four times.
Calvin Sherwood, Max Baumer, Riley Zink and Jack Grunkemeyer also had multi-hit performances. Sherwood and William Meer each hit a triple.
Also recording hits for BHS were Travis Lecher, Trey Peters and Will Sherwood.
Jacob Meer went six innings to earn the win. He pounded the zone early, throwing first-pitch strikes to 17 batters, and recorded eight strikeouts.
Blane Redd took the loss, lasting 2 1/3 innings.
The Pirates scored all three runs in the first, and were held to just two hits. Oakley Best drove in all three runs, matching Batesville’s Baumer for game-high honors.
Up next
Batesville will host Greensburg on Thursday. It’s one of three games remaining this week for the Bulldogs, who will travel Tuesday to Milan and host South Ripley on Friday.
The Pirates will host North Decatur at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.