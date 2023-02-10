RUSHVILLE - After grabbing a 13-point lead at the half, Batesville's defense held Rushville to 13 total points in the second half en route to a 68-36 victory over the Lions Thursday.
Batesville improves to 13-6 on the season and 4-2 in the EIAC. Rushville is 4-16 overall and 0-7 in the EIAC.
A traditional three point play from Batesville's Cole Pride opened the scoring in the game. Cade Kaiser added a 15-foot jumper for the early 5-0 lead. Rushville got on the board with a long jumper from Quentin Cain. Pride's third bucket put Batesville up 9-4. XxZavien Jenkins got the Lions within two with a right-wing 3-pointer.
Kaiser answered for Batesville with a bomb and Jack Grunkemeyer had back-to-back buckets to push Batesville lead to 16-7. Jenkins dropped in another 3-pointer to stop the run by Batesville, but the Bulldogs got a bucket by Pride and traditional three point play from Grunkemeyer to lead by 11 points. Rushville's Dylan Thompson scored in the paint to close the first quarter with the Lions trailing 21-12.
The second quarter started with a Sam Johnson bucket for Batesville and a Danny Corn bucket for Rushville. After another bucket by Pride, Corn hit a baseline jumper and Chase Woolf connected on a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 25-19.
Grunkemeyer scored the next six points for Batesville - four off rebounds and two off an assist from Johnson. Jenkins then scored four straight for the Lions - two off a Cain assist and two on a jumper. A Grunkemeyer 3-pointer and Kaiser drive to the bucket closed the second quarter with the Bulldogs leading 36-23 at the half.
Batesville opened the third quarter with six straight points - a 3-pointer from Johnson and traditional three point play by Grunkemeyer. Batesville outscored the Lions 17-7 in the third quarter. Thompson scored six points for the Lions in the paint and Kameron Morton connected on a free throw. A Pride 3-pointer closed the third quarter with the Bulldogs in control, up 53-30.
Batesville's defense limited the Lions to six points in the final eight minutes: a rebound bucket by Thompson, free throw from Corn and 3-pointer from Braydon Wilson. Batesville scored 11 points in the quarter, including back-to-back 3-pointers from Grunkemeyer and Brendan Heiser to close the scoring in the game for the Bulldogs.
Rushville was led by the 12 points of Thompson. Jenkins was also in double figures with 10 points. Corn finished with five points. Wilson and Woolf both had three points. Cain added two points and Morton had one.
Batesville had three players score in double figures: Grunkemeyer 26, Pride 17 and Kaiser 12. Johnson scored seven points. Gus Prickel and Heiser both added three points.
Batesville hosts East Central (5-14) Saturday. The Lions host Delta (11-8) Tuesday.
