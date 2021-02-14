RUSHVILLE - Visiting Batesville used a 21-7 run in the fourth quarter to blow open a close game through three quarters at Rushville and post the 67-47 victory. Batesville moves to 3-4 in the EIAC while the Lions drop to 0-5.
Batesville scored the first five points of the game, including three from Thomas Raver. Rushville got on the board with a 3-pointer from Quentin Cain. Batesville’s Sam Voegele matched it on the other end. Jerron Taylor hit a short jumper to cut the deficit to 8-5 before Voegele scored again. A 3-pointer from Camerson Jackman cut the deficit to 10-8, but Voegele hit another bomb to increase the Batesville lead. Cain’s second 3-pointer of the quarter closed the first eight minutes with Batesville leading 13-11.
Jackman scored to open the second quarter and tied the game at 13-13. Voegele completed a traditional three point play, but Rushville answered on the other end with a Camren Munchel 3-pointer. Batesville got back-to-back 3-pointers by Voegele and Eli Pierson before Taylor drained a bomb for the Lions. Rushville cut the deficit to one at 23-22 on a Carter Tague 3-pointer and again at 25-24 on Tague’s lay-up. Voegele scored to close the first half with the Bulldogs leading 27-24.
Taylor scored to open the third quarter and get the Lions within one point. Batesville then scored eight straight points. A lay-up by Lleyton Ratcliffe capped the run with the Bulldogs leading 35-26.
Later in the quarter, the Lions cut the deficit to 39-35 on a Sam Smith 3-pointer and bucket by Taylor. Batesville extended the lead on a bucket by Voegele and free throws by Pierson. Rushville closed to 43-40 on another Tague drive and 3-pointer from Smith. Batesville’s Cole Werner hit a bomb to close the third quarter and put the Bulldogs on top 46-40.
Munchel scored to open the fourth quarter and get the Lions within four. Batesville then put the game out of reach with an 11-0 run. A bucket by RJ Powell gave Batesville the 57-42 lead. Munchel had five more points in the quarter, but that was all for the Lions. Batesville scored the final eight points to close out the 67-47 victory.
Rushville was led by Taylor with 11 points. Munchel finished with 10 points followed by Smith eight, Tague seven, Cain six and Jackman five.
Voegele led all scorers with 24 points. Powell had 12 points and 12 assists, while Raver added 12 points and five rebounds.
In the junior varsity game, Batesville knocked off the Lions 51-41.
Batesville was led by Zach Wade with 14 points. Travis Lecher and Cody Mohr both added 10 points. Alec Bunselmeier had five points. Kasin Hughes and Jack Grunkemeyer both had four points. Cole Pride and Nate Vankirk both had two points.
Rushville was led by Keegan Bowles with 15 points. Drew McKee finished with 11 points. Dylan Thompson had six points. Kameron Morton added five points. Thomas Werner and Kane Thompson both had two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.