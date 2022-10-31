BATESVILLE - In a back-and-forth battle with Indian Creek, the Bulldogs scored in the final minute of the fourth quarter to rally to the 35-34 victory over the Braves.
Batesville (6-5) travels to Lawrenceburg (10-1) for the sectional championship Friday.
Batesville opened the scoring with a 1-yard run by Will Jaisle. Indian Creek got on the board with a 6-yard run by Levi Pappas. The point after failed and Batesville led 7-6 after one quarter.
Batesville's Gage Pohlman scored on a 1-yard run with 10:07 to play in the second quarter as the Bulldogs pushed the lead to 14-6.
Indian Creek responded with a 6-yard TD run by Malachi Mink. With 3:58 to play in the half, Batesville led 14-13. The Braves took the lead on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Arj Lothe to Jaxon Ramey with :50 left in the half.
Batesville was not done. Jaisle found Damien Dance for touchdown just before the half to give Batesville a 21-20 lead at the break.
After Batesville pushed the lead to 28-20, Indian Creek scored two straight touchdowns to grab a 34-28 lead with just 1:41 to play in the ball game.
Batesville again responded quickly, getting a touchdown with just :14 on the clock to secure the 35-34 victory.
The Bulldogs tallied 440 yards of total offense, 182 passing and 258 rushing.
Greensburg
GREENSBURG - No. 9 Lawrenceburg got 159 yards rushing from Alex Witte and 131 yards rushing with three touchdowns from Teagan Bennett to knock off Greensburg 28-0 in the sectional semifinal.
The Pirates end the year at 4-7.
Lawrenceburg (10-1) got on the board on a 38-yard TD run by Alex Witte down the left sideline.
Bennett scored his first of three touchdowns with a 22-yard run to the right pylon.
Bennett then broke through the middle of the Pirates defense and scampered 72 yards for a touchdown to push the lead to 20-0.
Bennett's final touchdown capped the Tigers' 28-0 victory at Greensburg.
Lawrenceburg hosts Batesville for the sectional championship.
