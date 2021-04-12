NEW PALESTINE – Batesville exploded for five runs in the seventh inning Saturday to beat New Palestine 7-5.
The Bulldogs trailed 3-2 heading into the last inning.
Sam Voegele, Calvin Sherwood, Riley Zink, Zach Wade, Trey Peters, Jacob Meer and Willy Sherwood all combined to help fuel the rally with walks and hits.
Will Habig led the Bulldogs to victory on the mound. The righty lasted two innings in relief, allowing zero hits and two runs.
Voegele threw three pitches, recording the last out to earn the save for Batesville.
Brendan Tabor took the loss for New Palestine. Tabor surrendered three runs on three hits over two innings, striking out two and walking one.
Blain Nunnally started the game for New Palestine. The pitcher allowed four hits and one run over four innings, striking out four.
Max Baumer started for Batesville. The right-hander lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out two.
Calvin Sherwood went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Bulldogs in hits.
Road loss
CONNERSVILLE – Batesville watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 3-2 loss Thursday at Connersville.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Connersville pitchers struck out three, while the Bulldogs' Jacob Meer took down seven.
Connersville scored a run in the first inning when Bentley singled.
Lykins, who had a perfect game going through five, earned the victory for Connersville. The Spartan surrendered two runs on one hit over six and a third innings, striking out two and walking one.
Friend recorded the last two outs to earn the save for Connersville, leaving the bases loaded for Batesville to end the game.
Meer took the loss for the Bulldogs. The righty allowed six hits and three runs over five innings, striking out five and walking one.
Riley Zink and Cole Werner each collected one hit to lead the Bulldogs.
Up next
The Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1 EIAC) were slated to return to conference play Monday at East Central.
It's a very busy week for BHS, which will play Tuesday at Columbus North (who is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A), Thursday against East Central, Friday in a doubleheader at Beechwood High School in Kentucky against Boone County and Ryle, then a game Saturday morning against Beeechwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.