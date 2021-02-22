COLUMBUS – Batesville’s boys swim team set numerous season or personal-record times in the final meet of the season.
The Bulldogs competed Feb. 19-20 in the IHSAA Sectional Championship. The meet was postponed to Friday after inclement weather shut down the scheduled Thursday night prelims.
“If this season has taught us anything, it’s that we’re resilient,” BHS coach Greg McMullen said. “Between the weather these last few weeks and the COVID pandemic shutting team members down, we’ve had to make adjustments on the fly routinely.”
The Bulldogs had a total of 20 swims over the weekend. Of those 20, 19 resulted in a season or lifetime best. And for the first time in McMullen’s tenure, the Bulldogs were represented in 10 of 11 swimming events.
Like many other teams, the Dogs were out of the water Monday and Tuesday leading up to sectionals due to weather, but that didn’t seem to slow them down.
“Our gentlemen showed they were ready to race both Friday and Saturday,” McMullen said. “While not every race resulted in a PR, every swimmer did.”
Despite having only a team of nine swimmers at prelims, with eight members of the team having at least one swim on Saturday, the Bulldogs finished with a strong sixth-place finish.
It concludes the 19th season in BHS swim history.
“Kathy and I are insanely proud of these gentlemen,” McMullen said. “But as I told them on the bus, Team 19 is retired and it’s time to focus in on Team 20 starting Monday.”
TEAM SCORES
Bloomington North 425, Columbus North 367, East Central 349, Bloomington South 264, Columbus East 236, Batesville 150, Milan 108, Greensburg 97, South Dearborn 78, Oldenburg Academy 61, Lawrenceburg 52, Edgewood 24, South Ripley 16, Rising Sun 0, Trinity Lutheran 0
BULLDOG FINALISTS
200 medley relay (fifth, 1:46.47) — William Johnson, Benjamin Moster, Ethan Brewer, Sean Callahan
200 IM — Moster (ninth, 2:11.31)
50 free — Callahan (10th, 23.33)
100 fly — Brewer (12th, 58.76), Ciaran Tyrer (13th, 1:02.02)
100 free — Johnson (12th, 51.06)
500 free — Callahan (sixth, 5:16.38)
200 free relay (fifth, 1:35.30) — Johnson, Moster, Brewer, Callahan
100 backstroke — Johnson (eighth, 59.36)
100 breaststroke — Moster (sixth, 1:05.32), Tyrer (12th, 1:09.10)
400 free relay (eighth, 3:55.62) — Adam Hollowell, Joseph Shroder, Derek VanSickle, Tyrer
NOTABLES
• The Bulldogs will be graduating two seniors, Brewer and Hollowell.
• Moster led the Bulldogs in individual scoring, securing 22 points in his individual events.
• The Bulldogs were represented in 10 of 11 swimming events. The previous high under McMullen was nine events (2019-2020).
• The sixth-place finish is the highest overall finish in McMullen’s tenure.
• The Bulldogs placed six swims in the B-Final, and six more in the A-Final.
• Full results can be found on SwimCloud at https://www.swimcloud.com/results/190453.
