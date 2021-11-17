BATESVILLE – The Batesville High School girls’ swim program is in its 20th season and is slated to kick off the competition schedule on Thursday, Nov. 18, with a triangular meet at New Castle. This meet will feature a number of returning athletes as well as some new faces.
“Our girls seem to be excited and nervous to hit the road on Thursday,” Head Coach Greg McMullen said.
The meet on Thursday will see a return of spectators which were largely lacking last season.
McMullen said, “We had very few meets where our parents were able to attend. Regardless, we brought our own energy and we plan to continue that effort this season.”
The Bulldogs will have a total of 13 non-championship meets, highlighted by their return to the IUPUI Natatorium on Jan. 25 to take on the Schools with No Pools Invitational. This meet features 20 schools, mainly from the Indianapolis area, but also including local schools Oldenburg Academy and South Ripley.
“I am excited to see what the season holds for the team. I know that the non-championship meet will showcase exactly what we are working with on a competitive level and also allow us to have fun with the kids, including the new ones experiencing their first meet. I am ready for the start of the season,” Assistant Coach Sidney Howard said.
The Bulldogs will also face off with EIAC rivals throughout the dual meet schedule (https://batesvilleathletics.com/teams/3101961/girls/swimming/varsity/schedule), with the EIAC championship meet falling on Jan. 8, 2022, which is being held at Greensburg.
The Bulldogs will then wrap up the regular season with the IHSAA Championship Series beginning at the sectional meets, held at Columbus North, on February 3 and 5 (girls) and February 17 and 19 (boys), with the state meet the week following each sectional.
Returning Contributors
While the Lady Bulldogs lost three of the top five points contributors from last season, the Bulldogs retained four of the top five, adding depth to both programs.
Overall, the team has nearly doubled in size from McMullen’s first year and includes 17 girls and 14 boys.
McMullen said, “My goal as a coach is to always work on growing our numbers. Our teams always seem to flip-flop numbers from one year to the next, but we’ve seen some consistent growth and have seen some great outreach from previous team members to recruit new individuals to the team.”
Boys
- Class of 2022: Benjamin Moster (Sect A-finalist), Sean Callahan (Sect A-finalist), Joe Shroder (Sect A-Finalst, Relay), Derek VanSickle (Sect A-Finalst, Relay)
- Class of 2023: Will Johnson (Sect A-finalist), Ciaran Tyrer (Sect B-finalist)
Girls
- Class of 2022: Maria Lopez (Sectional B-Finalist), Claire Sunderman (Sectional B-Finalist, Relay), Lilly Wonnell (EIAC Scorer)
