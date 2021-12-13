RUSHVILLE - The Lion wrestling team hosted the Rushville Super 5 on Saturday in Memorial Gym. The Lions were joined by Batesville, Centerville, Connersville and Greensburg. Centerville won the team title for the day.
BATESVILLE
The Bulldogs wrestled well, finishing with a 3-1 record with all three of those wins coming against EIAC opponents. Batesville was defeated by Centerville 55-17 and defeated Greensburg 42-19, Connersville 42-35 and Rushville 51-24.
Against Centerville, the wins for the Bulldogs came from Alex Murphy at 120 with a 22-6 tech fall, Chase Hamilton at 195 with a pin, and Max Amberger at 285 with a forfeit.
BHS bounced back with a 42-19 victory against Greensburg. Mason Neeley (145), Josh Mobley (160), and Christian Garcia (220) all won by pin while Murphy and Amberger each won by decision. Conner Campbell (132) and Damien Dance (152) each received forfeits.
Next the Bulldogs won a battle with Connersville 42-35. David Maher (138), Neeley, Dance, Mobley, and Hamilton all won by pin while Murphy and Amberger received forfeits.
The Bulldogs ended the day with a victory over Rushville 51-24. Neeley, Dance, Mobley, Andrew Jones (182), Garcia, and Amberger won by pin. Murphy had the lone decision victory with a score of 8-3. Maher and Hamilton each received a forfeit.
Alex Murphy and Max Amberger won their weight classes with 4-0 records. Neeley, Dance, Mobley, and Hamilton each finished with 3-1 records.
RUSHVILLE
The Lions went 1-3 on the day. Rushville fell to Connersville 47-30. The Lions came back with a 39-34 victory over Greensburg. The Lions then lost to Centerville 65-15 and Batesville 51-24.
Rushville's Zakk Reed tied for first at the 106 pounds. Tuff Tackett also finished the day with three wins. Pacey Dye, Aritz Gomez, and Alan Busche all captured two wins, with Edgar Fernandez and Elijah Biggs earning their first match victories of the season.
"With a roster of one true senior and one senior who has never wrestled before, two juniors, seven sophomores, and six freshmen, along with starting out 12 points in the hole for having two empty weight classes, our record and amount of wins is exciting. We know we are going to take some lumps against senior heavy teams. Wrestling is an on your feet problem solving sport, where experience is everything. Seeing all levels of competition helps us to prepare for the end of this season and upcoming seasons," Coach Tush noted.
For the day, Reed went 4-0 at 106 followed by Tackett 3-1 at 120, Kian Nash 2-2 at 126, Dye 2-2 at 132, Connor Hodson 0-1 at 138, Wyatt Jacobs 1-0 at 138, Fernandez 1-3 at 145, Gomez 2-2 at 152, Biggs 1-3 at 160, Busche 2-2 at 170, Carter Erwin 0-4 at 182, Trey Newman 0-4 at 220 and Justin Forman 2-2 at heavyweight.
