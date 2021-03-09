The Batesville track team competed last weekend at East Central in its only indoor track meet of the season. No team scores were kept in the meet between Batesville, East Central and Franklin County, only individual placings.
Although it's usually a meet to qualify for the indoor state meet, that was cancelled for 2021.
Batesville coach Laura Gausman said the Bulldogs were happy to at least compete once.
"We are thankful that East Central was able to safely put together a really good meet for us to compete in," Gausman said.
To help with numbers and logistics, East Central held all the field events Friday night and the running events Saturday.
Batesville had several first-place finishes on Friday night and set a new EC indoor record.
Lily Meyer won the long jump with 15 feet, 5.75 inches and Nadine Davis was the champion in pole vault with at 7-6.
Gabe Gunter wowed the high jump field, winning by 10 1/2 inches and setting a new record at 6-2 1/2. Batesville's Hayden Merkel held the record prior with 6-2, set in 2012.
Also placing in the top four spots for the Bulldogs were Gunter (second in pole vault), Deacon Hamilton (second in long jump), Katie Bedel and Willy Sherwood (third in high jump), and fourth-place finishers were Lizzy Nobbe (long jump), Bedel (shot put), Maria Lopez (pole vault) and Carley Pride (high jump).
On Saturday, Batesville traveled back to East Central to compete in the running events. The Bulldogs placed first 10 times on Saturday and another EC indoor record went down.
Firsts went to Megan Allgeier (6:14.35) and Ean Loichinger (5:04.74) in the 1600 meter run; Lily Meyer (8.09) in the 55 dash; Benjamin Moster (2:22.78) in the 800; the 4x800 relay teams of Ava Hanson, Kaylie Raver, Lopez and Katie Olsen (11:03.7) and Moster, Ean Loichinger, Eli Loichinger and JJ Kuisel (9:00.01); the distance medley relay teams of Hanson, Pride, Olsen and Lily Pinckley (14:13.1) and Adam Hollowell, Kuisel, Moster and Ean Loichinger(11:41.41); the 4x400 relay team of Willy Sherwood, Gunter, Vonley Hund and Kuisel (3:51.77); and breaking his own 400 dash record from last year by almost two seconds, Kuisel (53.34).
Second-place finishes were Meyer (55); Willy Sherwood and Madelyn Pohlman (400); Eli Lcoichinger (800); Howell (1600); the distance medley relay of Megan Allgeier, Elena Kuisel, Kaylie Raver and Lopez; and the 4x400 relay team of Pride, Olsen, Hanson and Pohlman.
Third-place finishes were Sam Robben (55 hurdles); Lizzy Nobbe (200), Raver and Dillon Murray (800); Pinckley and Kyler Daulton (1600); the 4x800 team of Allgeier, Trysta Vierling, Madison Rahschulte and Pinckley; and the sprint medley relay team of Ella Moster, Kuisel, Nobbe and Meyer.
Fourth-place finishes went to Chase Hamilton and Cora Deputy (55 hurdles); Sherwood (200); Pride (400); and Madison Rahschulte (1600).
