BATESVILLE – Outhitting your opponent usually translates to scoring more runs. However, for the second straight game, getting more hits didn’t help Batesville earn a win.
The Bulldogs collected nine hits to East Central’s eight, but lost 7-3 on Thursday.
In the first inning, the Bulldogs got their offense started when Sam Voegele doubled on the first pitch, scoring Travis Lecher and Trey Peters.
Peters delivered an RBI single to score Zach Wade, who singled and stole second, giving Batesville a 3-0 lead in the second.
East Central scored five runs in the third inning, before tacking on two more in the fourth.
Tyler Dickerson got the win for East Central. He allowed nine hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out one and walking one.
Jack Grunkemeyer took the loss for the Bulldogs. The righty went two innings, allowing four runs on three hits and striking out two.
Calvin Sherwood, Peters and Lecher all recorded a multi-hit game.
Batesville committed three errors, while East Central made two. Two of the Trojans’ runs were unearned. They were also patient at the plate, drawing seven walks off Batesville’s Grunkemeyer, Max Baumer and Will Habig.
It was the second game in three days between the schools, with Batesville winning the first 9-6.
The Bulldogs fall to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference, while the Trojans are now 4-4 and 2-2.
Batesville will travel to Kentucky for this weekend’s Doc Morris Invitational, playing two games Friday night and one Saturday against host school Beechwood.
