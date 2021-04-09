Batesville

GREENSBURG – Batesville's track teams opened up the outdoor season Thursday after a slight delay with a quick storm. The sun came out along with a bright rainbow and finally, after two long years, the 2021 season began and the Bulldogs showed up ready to compete.

The girls brought home nine blue ribbons in the 16 events, beating the Greensburg Pirates 86-45.

The boys won all but three events, winning with a score of 93-35.

There were also numerous personal records broken.

"It was a fun night and it felt so good to be competing again," coach Lisa Gausman said. 

First place finishes

Cora Deputy-100m hurdles (18.9)

Lily Meyer-long lump (15-7) and 100m dash (13.6)

Madelyn Pohlman-400m dash (1:06.9)

Katie Olsen-800m run (2:34.4)

Elena Kuisel-200m dash (28.4)

Katie Bedel-pole vault (8'0")

Deacon Hamilton-110m hurdles (17.1) and 300m hurdles (47.1)

Eli Pierson-100m dash (11.1) and 200m dash (22.8)

Benjamin Moster-800m run (2:10.8) and 1600m run (4:50.1)

JJ Kuisel-400m run (51)

Gabe Gunter-high jump (6-0) and pole vault (10-6)

Ean Loichinger-3200m run

Boys 4x800m relay-JJ Kuisel, Ean Loichinger, Daren Smith and Benjamin Moster (8:50)

Girls 4x800m relay-Ava Hanson, Lily Pinckley, Kaylie Raver and Megan Allgeier (10:27.7)

Boys 4x400m relay-Willy Sherwood, Benjamin Moster, Vonley Hund and JJ Kuisel (3:45.2)

Girls 4x400m relay-Carley Pride, Katie Olsen, Ava Hanson and Kaylie Raver (4:33.6)

Boys 4x100m relay-Eli Pierson, Vonley Hund, Kurt Siefert and Gabe Gunter (46.1)

Second place finishes

Ella Moster-100m hurdles, 300m hurdles

Madelyn Pohlman-100m dash

Georgie Doll-shot put

Carley Pride-400m dash

Kaylie Raver-800m run

Faith Tekulve-discus

Lily Meyer-200m dash

Ava Hanson-high jump

Lily Pinckley-3200m run

Elena Kuisel-pole vault

Chase Hamilton-110m hurdles, shot put

Deacon Hamilton-long jump

Ean Loichinger-1600m run

Daren Smith-800m run

Sam Robben-300m hurdles

Nate Deputy-Discus

JJ Kuisel-200m dash

Adam Hollowell-3200m run

Third place finishes

Elena Kuisel-100m dash

Maria Lopez-1600m run

Megan Allgeier-400m dash, 3200m run and pole vault

Katie Bedel-discus

Madelyn Pohlman-200m dash

Carley Pride-high jump

Cora Deputy-pole vault

Adam Hollowell-1600m run

Willy Sherwood-400m dash

Dillon Murray-800m run

Chase Hamilton-300m hurdles and dDiscus

Austin Cornn-high jump

Personal records

100m dash-Eli Pierson, Kurt Siefert, Vonley Hund, THomas Hartman, Jy'lil Chappell, Tyler Kuntz, Alex Murphy, Madelyn Pohlman, Elena Kuisel, Lizzie Nobbe, Faith Martin

200m dash-Eli Pierson, Willy Sherwood, Kurt Siefert, Thomas Hartman, Austin Cornn, Jy'lil Chappell, Tyler Kuntz, JJ Kuisel, Madelyn Pohlman, Elena Kuisel, Lizzie Nobbe

400m dash-Madelyn Pohlman

800m run-Benjamin Moster, Dillon Murray, Nathan Villani, Daren Smith, Kaylie Raver, Trysta Vierling

1600m run-Benjamin Moster, Will Nuhring, Daren Smith

100/110m hurdles-Chase Hamilton, Deacon Hamilton, Cole Rudolf, Cora Deputy

300m hurdles-Ella Moster

Pole vault-Gabe Gunter, Nate Deputy, Josh Mobley, Megan Allgeier, Elena Kuisel

Discus-Nate Deputy, Blake Hon, Derek Vansickle, Faith Tekulve, Georgie Doll

Shot put-Nate Deputy, Karson Macke, Blake Hon, Will Thomas, Derek Vansickle, Sean Callahan, Conor Powell, Faith Tekulve, Alyssa Nobbe

Long jump-Deacon Hamilton, Cole Rudolf, Lily Meyer, Lizzie Nobbe

High jump-Thomas Hartman

4x4 splits-Gabe Gunter, Vonley Hund, Deacon Hamilton, Evan Berkemeier, Tyler Bedel, Madelyn Pohlman, Kaylie Raver

4x8 splits-Daren Smith, Dillon Murray, Ava Hanson, Kaylie Raver, Megan Allgeier, Madison Rahschulte

"Yes, a great start to the 2021 season," Gausman said. "Congratulations everyone!"

The Bulldogs will host Franklin County on Tuesday and Lawrenceburg on Thursday.

-Information provided

