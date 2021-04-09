GREENSBURG – Batesville's track teams opened up the outdoor season Thursday after a slight delay with a quick storm. The sun came out along with a bright rainbow and finally, after two long years, the 2021 season began and the Bulldogs showed up ready to compete.
The girls brought home nine blue ribbons in the 16 events, beating the Greensburg Pirates 86-45.
The boys won all but three events, winning with a score of 93-35.
There were also numerous personal records broken.
"It was a fun night and it felt so good to be competing again," coach Lisa Gausman said.
First place finishes
Cora Deputy-100m hurdles (18.9)
Lily Meyer-long lump (15-7) and 100m dash (13.6)
Madelyn Pohlman-400m dash (1:06.9)
Katie Olsen-800m run (2:34.4)
Elena Kuisel-200m dash (28.4)
Katie Bedel-pole vault (8'0")
Deacon Hamilton-110m hurdles (17.1) and 300m hurdles (47.1)
Eli Pierson-100m dash (11.1) and 200m dash (22.8)
Benjamin Moster-800m run (2:10.8) and 1600m run (4:50.1)
JJ Kuisel-400m run (51)
Gabe Gunter-high jump (6-0) and pole vault (10-6)
Ean Loichinger-3200m run
Boys 4x800m relay-JJ Kuisel, Ean Loichinger, Daren Smith and Benjamin Moster (8:50)
Girls 4x800m relay-Ava Hanson, Lily Pinckley, Kaylie Raver and Megan Allgeier (10:27.7)
Boys 4x400m relay-Willy Sherwood, Benjamin Moster, Vonley Hund and JJ Kuisel (3:45.2)
Girls 4x400m relay-Carley Pride, Katie Olsen, Ava Hanson and Kaylie Raver (4:33.6)
Boys 4x100m relay-Eli Pierson, Vonley Hund, Kurt Siefert and Gabe Gunter (46.1)
Second place finishes
Ella Moster-100m hurdles, 300m hurdles
Madelyn Pohlman-100m dash
Georgie Doll-shot put
Carley Pride-400m dash
Kaylie Raver-800m run
Faith Tekulve-discus
Lily Meyer-200m dash
Ava Hanson-high jump
Lily Pinckley-3200m run
Elena Kuisel-pole vault
Chase Hamilton-110m hurdles, shot put
Deacon Hamilton-long jump
Ean Loichinger-1600m run
Daren Smith-800m run
Sam Robben-300m hurdles
Nate Deputy-Discus
JJ Kuisel-200m dash
Adam Hollowell-3200m run
Third place finishes
Elena Kuisel-100m dash
Maria Lopez-1600m run
Megan Allgeier-400m dash, 3200m run and pole vault
Katie Bedel-discus
Madelyn Pohlman-200m dash
Carley Pride-high jump
Cora Deputy-pole vault
Adam Hollowell-1600m run
Willy Sherwood-400m dash
Dillon Murray-800m run
Chase Hamilton-300m hurdles and dDiscus
Austin Cornn-high jump
Personal records
100m dash-Eli Pierson, Kurt Siefert, Vonley Hund, THomas Hartman, Jy'lil Chappell, Tyler Kuntz, Alex Murphy, Madelyn Pohlman, Elena Kuisel, Lizzie Nobbe, Faith Martin
200m dash-Eli Pierson, Willy Sherwood, Kurt Siefert, Thomas Hartman, Austin Cornn, Jy'lil Chappell, Tyler Kuntz, JJ Kuisel, Madelyn Pohlman, Elena Kuisel, Lizzie Nobbe
400m dash-Madelyn Pohlman
800m run-Benjamin Moster, Dillon Murray, Nathan Villani, Daren Smith, Kaylie Raver, Trysta Vierling
1600m run-Benjamin Moster, Will Nuhring, Daren Smith
100/110m hurdles-Chase Hamilton, Deacon Hamilton, Cole Rudolf, Cora Deputy
300m hurdles-Ella Moster
Pole vault-Gabe Gunter, Nate Deputy, Josh Mobley, Megan Allgeier, Elena Kuisel
Discus-Nate Deputy, Blake Hon, Derek Vansickle, Faith Tekulve, Georgie Doll
Shot put-Nate Deputy, Karson Macke, Blake Hon, Will Thomas, Derek Vansickle, Sean Callahan, Conor Powell, Faith Tekulve, Alyssa Nobbe
Long jump-Deacon Hamilton, Cole Rudolf, Lily Meyer, Lizzie Nobbe
High jump-Thomas Hartman
4x4 splits-Gabe Gunter, Vonley Hund, Deacon Hamilton, Evan Berkemeier, Tyler Bedel, Madelyn Pohlman, Kaylie Raver
4x8 splits-Daren Smith, Dillon Murray, Ava Hanson, Kaylie Raver, Megan Allgeier, Madison Rahschulte
"Yes, a great start to the 2021 season," Gausman said. "Congratulations everyone!"
The Bulldogs will host Franklin County on Tuesday and Lawrenceburg on Thursday.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.