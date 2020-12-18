MILAN – Playing on the road and being down double-digits in the second quarter, the Batesville Bulldogs could’ve relaxed and figured it wasn’t going to be their night.
However, they clawed back and made it a battle.
Milan eventually emerged victorious, 60-58, but it took two overtimes.
“It was a good game once we fought all the way back,” Bulldogs coach Aaron Garrett said.
“Very, very pleased with the effort, because it could’ve been one of those 20 to 25 point deficits all game. Very, very pleased with the fight, the spirit and the comeback.”
Milan (2-3) came out on fire Thursday against the Batesville (0-4) zone. Garrett switched to man, and they played it nearly the rest of the game.
“The guys are getting better at (man),” Garrett said.
RJ Powell had a big night, scoring 24 points.
The Bulldogs were without returning all-conference forward Sam Voegele, who wasn’t feeling well.
Batesville had a chance to win in overtime with what Garrett described as a Kahwi Leonard attempt. Powell took the shot while driving into the right corner, but it bounced off the rim.
It was Batesville second loss of six points or less in the past week.
“I’m tired of just being close,” Garrett said.
Both teams finished with 12 turnovers.
“We had some untimely mistakes,” Garrett said, “which is gonna happen when Sam is out, because it shuffles everybody else around.”
Cole Werner scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds, including four on the offensive glass.
Tom Raver posted a double-double, ripping down 11 boards and scoring 10 points. He also recorded a team-high five assists.
Milan got 18 points from Carsyn Ascherman, who sank all seven free-throw attempts.
“He hit pressure free throws,” Garrett said. “Milan is senior leaden, they’re veteran, they’re talented.”
The difference between winning a close game like that and losing often comes down to execution and decision-making.
“I always preach to the guys, more basketball games are lost than they’re actually won – meaning very rarely does a team just go out and make two or three winning plays and hit a shot at the buzzer or whatever,” Garrett said. “It’s more so the team that loses, some of the decisions that were made that you look back on, ‘That was costly. That was costly.’”
The Bulldogs shot 40 percent from the field, including only 15 percent from behind the arc (2-for-13).
“We missed some shots right at the rim again,” Garrett said. “We’ve got to overcome that. Until we get more proficient and get better from the field that’s gonna be a bugaboo for us. We’re gonna have to overcome that with tremendous effort.”
Up next
Batesville will host East Central at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Trojans (2-2) opened their season two weeks ago with an 81-61 win over Milan.
After that, Batesville will travel Tuesday to Jac-Cen-Del (3-1).
Garrett hopes Voegele will be back for Saturday’s game. He’s confident the Bulldogs are getting better with each game.
“We’ll get there,” Garret said. “But it’s not gonna get any easier. People aren’t gonna feel sorry for us.”
