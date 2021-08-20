RUSHVILLE – In an EIAC boys soccer class at Rushville, Batesville got a quick goal and never looked back, posting the 9-0 victory.
Batesville’s first goal came just three minutes into the game. Eli Pierson found Ethan Goodin inside the box for the first goal of the game.
After a weather delay, five more goals were scored by Batesville before the half. A corner kick by Emi Lopez volleyed in by Ian Carpenter gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. Carpenter then assisted on a Pierson goal to make it 3-0. Willy Sherwood found the net for the fourth goal. The fifth and sixth goals were scored by brothers Noah and Eli Pierson.
At the half, Batesville led 6-0.
Goodin’s goal from the Sherwood passed opened the scoring in the second half. Another Lopez corner kick to Carpenter made it 8-0. Noah Pierson got the ball past the Rushville keeper for the final goal of the Bulldogs’ 9-0 win.
Rushville hosts South Dearborn at 11 a.m. Saturday. Batesville hosts Franklin County at noon Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.