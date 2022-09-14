BATESVILLE - The Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night for the tennis team and celebrated a 5-0 victory over EIAC foe Rushville (7-7).
Batesville honored seniors Cole Pride, Jackson Tracy, Cael Rahe, Chase Schwegman, Lyle Oesterling, Alec Bunselmeier and Jaden Smith in their final home match.
It's been an honor to have them in this program and it was great to be able to celebrate their careers tonight," Batesville Coach Taylor said.
At No. 1 singles, Batesville's Cael Rahe defeated Josh Wainwright 6-0, 6-1.
Batesville's Jaden Smith shut out Jensen Smith 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
At No. 3 singles, Batesville's Sam Johnson blanked Trevor Hunter 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Batesville's Cole Pride and Jackson Tracy knocked off Konner Parsley and Mason Mosburg 6-1, 6-0.
Batesville's Alec Bunselmeier and Lyle Oesterling cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 doubles over Clayton Chase and Lucas Vaughn.
The Bulldogs moved to 12-3 on the season and 6-0 in the EIAC to be the outright conference champions in 2022.
