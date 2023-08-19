RUSHVILLE – In an EIAC match-up on the pitch at Rushville, visiting Batesville left town with a 9-0 victory over the Lions.
The Bulldogs had a strong first half, scoring three goals for a 3-0 lead at halftime.
The second half saw Batesville continue to control the ball in the midfield. The Bulldogs attack led to six more goals in the second half for a final score of 9-0.
According to Coach Wagner, the Lions fought hard throughout the game and started to possess the ball in the second half, but could not avoid a shutout. Controlling the ball and limiting shots on goal are two things Rushville will continue to work on this season. Connor Hodson and Nick Durand played well in the defensive positions for the Lions.
The Lions host Union County at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with the Lady Lions game to follow. Youth soccer teams will be announced at halftime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.