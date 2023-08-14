RICHMOND - Batesville's boys tennis team opened the season on the road at Richmond Saturday. The Bulldogs did not give up a point, winning the varsity match 5-0 over the Red Devils.
At No. 1 singles, Sam Johnson won a 3-setter over Ethan Farrar 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. Caleb Mohr, at No. 2 singles posted a 6-2, 6-3 win over Ethan Couch. At No. 3 singles, Lincoln Garret cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 win over Luv Patel.
In doubles, the No. 1 duo of Landon Oldham and Jevan Smith won in straight sets 6-0, 6-3 over Lukin Uhte and Aarush Verma. At No. 2 doubles Wes Peters and Will Moore also won in straight sets 6-2, 6-0 over Clayton Ellison and Brandon Pham to complete the sweep for the Bulldogs.
Batesville (1-0) returns to the courts at BHS Tuesday, hosting the Indians of Milan.
