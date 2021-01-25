BATESVILLE – Solid defense helped produce a win Friday for Batesville’s boys, but lackluster offense led to a road loss Saturday.
The Bulldogs beat Franklin County 59-54 for their first Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference victory of the season.
The shots quit falling Saturday at Connersville, with the Spartans taking a 40-27 win.
Home win
The Bulldogs forced the Wildcats into 15 turnovers, nine of which were steals.
“An excellent defensive performance,” BHS coach Aaron Garrett said.
Sam Voegele poured in a game-high 23 points to go with eight rebounds. He went 3-for-4 from behind the arc and knocked down 6-of-8 free throws.
RJ Powell (11 points) and Tom Raver (10) and Cole Werner (eight) were the next leading scorers.
“Sam Voegele and RJ Powell provided scoring and consistent leadership to overcome an explosive Wildcats team,” Garrett said.
Powell grabbed seven boards and made six assists.
Eli Pierson made a team-high four steals.
Chad Cox scored 15 to lead Franklin County (6-8, 1-4).
Road loss
Trailing 7-0, Garrett called a timeout to refocus.
It worked, as the Bulldogs scrapped back to take a 12-10 lead with two minutes before halftime.
However, the Spartans took a 19-13 lead into halftime after what Garrett called some “poor decision” and missed shots by the Bulldogs.
Batesville trailed by 13 before rallying again to pull within 30-24 after the third.
“Missed layups and free throws ultimately doomed the comeback attempt,” Garrett said.
As you might expect from the final score, the statistics weren’t exactly sparkling.
Batesville shot 32 percent from the field and was just 2-for-8 at the charity stripe.
Powell led the Bulldogs with nine points.
JV action
Like the varsity, the JV beat Franklin County but lost to Connersville.
Both games were very close. Batesville won 50-46 and lost 51-48.
Cody Mohr scored 17 in the win. Cole Pride added 11, Travis Lecher had eight and Zach Wade scored six.
The Bulldogs poured in 27 points in the fourth quarter Saturday, but it wasn’t enough. Mohr again led the scoring with 13.
Alec Bunselmeier added 11, Brady Westerfeld chipped in nine and Pride scored eight.
Up next
Batesville is 2-11 overall and 1-3 in the EIAC.
Two nonconference road games are on tap this weekend: Friday at North Decatur (2-10) and Saturday at Hauser (8-7).
