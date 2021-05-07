BATESVILLE – Rain began to fall late in Thursday’s Ripley County Championship. But by that point, Batesville’s track and field teams had taken advantage of the better weather.
Both Bulldog teams won. The boys won 14 of 16 events, while the girls won 11 of 16.
The boys crowned four MVPs: senior Gabe Gunter, juniors Eli Pierson and Benjamin Moster, and freshman Deacon Hamilton. Each scored 15 points.
Boys team scores: Batesville 125, Jac-Cen-Del 45, South Ripley 39, Milan 29.
Girls teams scores: Batesville 110, South Ripley 58, Jac-Cen-Del 54, Milan 16.
County champions:
Gabe Gunter-high jump, pole vault, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay
Eli Pierson-100, 200, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay
Benjamin Moster-1600, 800, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay
JJ Kuisel-400, 4x800 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay
Deacon Hamilton-110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Ean Loichinger-3200
Kurt Siefert-long jump
Dillon Murray-4x800 relay
Daren Smith-4x800 relay
Willy Sherwood-4x100 relay
Katie Olsen-400, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay
Ava Hanson-800, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay
Carley Pride-high jump, 4x400 relay
Elena Kuisel-pole vault, 4x100 relay
Megan Allgeier-1600, 4x800 relay
Kaylie Raver-4x400 relay, 4x800 relay
Lily Pinckley-3200
Katie Bedel-long jump
Georgie Doll-shot put
Madelyn Pohlman-4x100 relay
Lizzy Nobbe-4x100 relay
Ella Moster-4x100 relay
County runner-ups:
Nate Deputy-pole vault
Nathan Villani-1600
Vonley Hund-400
Daren Smith-800
Willy Sherwood-200
Adam Hollowell-3200
Katie Bedel-shot put, pole vault
Madelyn Pohlman-100
Lily Pinckley-1600
Carley Pride-400
Trysta Vierling-800
Elena Kuisel-200
Third-place finishes:
Deacon Hamilton-long jump
Karon Macke-shot put
Sam Robben-110 hurdles
Ella Moster-300 hurdles
Lizzy Nobbe-200
Maria Lopez-3200
Fourth-place finishes:
Chase Hamilton-discus and 300 hurdles
Austin Cornn-high jump
Kurt Siefert-100
Ava Hanson-high jump
Ella Moster-100 hurdles
Fifth-place finishes:
Taylor Townsley-discus
Lizzy Nobbe-long jump
Cora Deptuty-100 hurdles
Personal records
100-Kurt Siefert, Faith Martin
200-Eli Pierson, Willy Sherwood, Lizzy Nobbe
400-Vonley Hund, Katie Olsen
1600-Nathan Villani, Megan Allgeier
3200-Adam Hollowell
110 hurdles-Sam Robben
300 hurdles-Deacon Hamilton, Ella Moster
Shot put-Karon Macke, Georgie Doll, Katie Bedel
4x100 relay team of Willy Sherwood, Gabe Gunter, JJ Kuisel, Eli Pierson
4x800 splits of Daren Smith and Megan Allgeier
Up next
The Bulldogs are entering big tournament season. They will compete Tuesday at Rushville in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference Championship.
-Information provided
