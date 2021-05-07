BATESVILLE – Rain began to fall late in Thursday’s Ripley County Championship. But by that point, Batesville’s track and field teams had taken advantage of the better weather.

Both Bulldog teams won. The boys won 14 of 16 events, while the girls won 11 of 16.

The boys crowned four MVPs: senior Gabe Gunter, juniors Eli Pierson and Benjamin Moster, and freshman Deacon Hamilton. Each scored 15 points.

Boys team scores: Batesville 125, Jac-Cen-Del 45, South Ripley 39, Milan 29.

Girls teams scores: Batesville 110, South Ripley 58, Jac-Cen-Del 54, Milan 16.

County champions:

Gabe Gunter-high jump, pole vault, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay

Eli Pierson-100, 200, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay

Benjamin Moster-1600, 800, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay

JJ Kuisel-400, 4x800 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay

Deacon Hamilton-110 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Ean Loichinger-3200

Kurt Siefert-long jump

Dillon Murray-4x800 relay

Daren Smith-4x800 relay

Willy Sherwood-4x100 relay

Katie Olsen-400, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay

Ava Hanson-800, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay

Carley Pride-high jump, 4x400 relay

Elena Kuisel-pole vault, 4x100 relay

Megan Allgeier-1600, 4x800 relay

Kaylie Raver-4x400 relay, 4x800 relay

Lily Pinckley-3200

Katie Bedel-long jump

Georgie Doll-shot put

Madelyn Pohlman-4x100 relay

Lizzy Nobbe-4x100 relay

Ella Moster-4x100 relay

County runner-ups:

Nate Deputy-pole vault

Nathan Villani-1600

Vonley Hund-400

Daren Smith-800

Willy Sherwood-200

Adam Hollowell-3200

Katie Bedel-shot put, pole vault

Madelyn Pohlman-100

Lily Pinckley-1600

Carley Pride-400

Trysta Vierling-800

Elena Kuisel-200

Third-place finishes:

Deacon Hamilton-long jump

Karon Macke-shot put

Sam Robben-110 hurdles

Ella Moster-300 hurdles

Lizzy Nobbe-200

Maria Lopez-3200

Fourth-place finishes:

Chase Hamilton-discus and 300 hurdles

Austin Cornn-high jump

Kurt Siefert-100

Ava Hanson-high jump

Ella Moster-100 hurdles

Fifth-place finishes:

Taylor Townsley-discus

Lizzy Nobbe-long jump

Cora Deptuty-100 hurdles

Personal records

100-Kurt Siefert, Faith Martin

200-Eli Pierson, Willy Sherwood, Lizzy Nobbe

400-Vonley Hund, Katie Olsen

1600-Nathan Villani, Megan Allgeier

3200-Adam Hollowell

110 hurdles-Sam Robben

300 hurdles-Deacon Hamilton, Ella Moster

Shot put-Karon Macke, Georgie Doll, Katie Bedel

4x100 relay team of Willy Sherwood, Gabe Gunter, JJ Kuisel, Eli Pierson

4x800 splits of Daren Smith and Megan Allgeier

Up next

The Bulldogs are entering big tournament season. They will compete Tuesday at Rushville in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference Championship.

-Information provided

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you