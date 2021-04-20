RUSHVILLE – Batesville's tennis team posted a 5-0 win Monday at Rushville.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by senior Betsy Harmeyer with a 6-0 and 6-2 win over Alexis Fenimore at No. 1 singles. Summer Ratcliffe was a 6-1 and 6-0 winner at No. 2 singles, while Chloe Saler won 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 3.
The No. 1 doubles team of Kayla Stone and Laney Walsman defeated Lily Yager and Josie Fields 6-1 and 6-1. Cayman Werner and Cara VanSickle teamed up to win 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 2.
The junior varsity was also victorious by the score of 5-0. Malia Scheele, Belle Westerfeld, Isabelle Wonnell, Jada Day and Gabrielle Elston won JV matches.
