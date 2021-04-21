RUSHVILLE, GREENSBURG – Batesville's tennis team earned a pair of conference victories this week on the road. The Bulldogs won 5-0 Monday at Rushville, then knocked off Greensburg 3-2 a day later.
The Bulldogs are now 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference.
BHS 5, RCHS 0
Senior Betsy Harmeyer earned a 6-0, 6-2 win over Alexis Fenimore at No. 1 singles. Summer Ratcliffe was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 2 singles, while Chloe Saler won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
The No. 1 doubles team of Kayla Stone and Laney Walsman defeated Lily Yager and Josie Fields 6-1, 6-1. Cayman Werner and Cara VanSickle teamed up to win 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
The junior varsity was also victorious by the score of 5-0. Malia Scheele, Belle Westerfeld, Isabelle Wonnell, Jada Day and Gabrielle Elston won JV matches.
BHS 3, GCHS 2
The match came down to No. 2 singles, which went three sets. Ratcliffe helped break the 2-2 tie and secure the victory for the Bulldogs, beating Ella Chapman 7-6, 3-6, 6-4.
Saler was a winner at No. 3 singles. The BHS senior beat Olivia Colson 6-3, 6-2.
The third win for the Lady Bulldogs came at No. 1 doubles. Kayla Stone and Laney Walsman teamed up for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Molly Pumphrey and Abigail Hoeing.
Werner and VanSickle suffered a 6-2 and 6-1 loss at No. 2 doubles, while senior Harmeyer lost 6-2 and 6-1 at No. 1 singles.
Up next
Batesville will host South Dearborn at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
