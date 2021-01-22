MILAN – Both of Batesville’s swim teams came out victorious Thursday night in a quad meet at Milan.
“Tonight was a surprise to me, but not to the men and women,” BHS coach Greg McMullen said. “They even called me out not believing in them! Which is absolutely not true.”
Over the last few meets, the Bulldogs have fallen to both Milan and Lawrenceburg on the girls’ side but Thursday they were able to pull out a victory, coming away with wins in three events, runner-up in four and third in five.
Once again, individual success led the Bulldogs to a team victory with wins from Sonja Gaulin in the 50 and 100 freestyle, Isabelle Wonnell finished in second in her two events (200 IM, 100 fly) and Maria Lopez in third for her events (200 free, 100 back).
On the boys’ side, Sean Callahan was the lone double event winner (50 and 500 free), while Benjamin Moster (100 breast), William Johnson (100 free), Ciaran Tyrer (200 IM) and Ethan Brewer (100 fly) each won one of their individuals.
TEAM SCORES
Boys: Batesville 119, Milan 83, Lawrenceburg 20, Southwestern 16
Girls: Batesville 101, Milan 76, Lawrenceburg 70, Southwestern 48
BULLDOG WINNERS
Boys
• Ciaran Tyrer — 200 IM (2:17.82)
• Sean Callahan — 50 free (24.23), 500 free (5:28.50)
• William Johnson — 100 free (52.30)
• Ethan Brewer — 100 fly (58.98)
• Benjamin Moster — 100 breast (1:05.66)
• 200 medley relay (1:49.44) —Johnson, Moster, Brewer, Callahan
• 200 freestyle relay (1:38.88) — Moster, Brewer, Callahan, Johnson
• 400 freestyle relay (4:08.88) — Adam Hollowell, Derek VanSickle, Joseph Shroder, Tyrer
Girls
• Sonja Gaulin — 50 free (27.75), 100 free (1:06.59)
NOTABLES
• The boys won all three relays
• Joseph Shroder broke through the 1:00 barrier for the first time in the 100 free
• Combined, the swimmers had 13 PRs, and five season-best times.
UP NEXT
The Batesville Bulldogs will head to Madison on Tuesday for the final meet of the 2020-21 regular season before heading to Columbus North for sectionals.
