BATESVILLE – The Bulldog cross country teams hosted Greensburg, North Decatur and South Decatur on Thursday.
Batesville ran well on the home course, putting all seven runners for both the boys and girls in the top 10. The Bulldogs took the top seven places in the event.
For the boys, Batesville won with 15 followed by Greensburg 55, South 81 and North 107.
Batesville was led by junior Ean Loichinger who just missed breaking 17 with a time of 17:01. He had two teammates closely behind him, Benjamin Moster crossing at 17:12 and Adam Hollowell 17:13.
Finishing out the top seven for the boys were Daren Smith (18:33), Eli Loichinger (18:36), Nathan Villani (18:43) and Will Nuhring (18:58).
Top finishers for the Pirates were Jake Hawkins ninth in 19:02 and Sawyer Sanders 10th with a time of 19:03. Other runners for Greensburg were Kole Stephens (12th), Bryant Merritt (13th), Skylar Westerfeld (14th), Vaughn Verzo (15th), Cameron Schwartz (17th), Hayden Butz (20th), Wyatt Clifford (23rd), Jake Taylor (31st), Caleb Berkemeier (35th) and Kalob Williams (39th).
South was led by Trevor Newby in eighth at 19:01. Jack Hamilton finished 16th in 21:22 followed by Bradley Walling 17th in 22:01, Chase Kalli 19th in 22:24, Tyler Hibberd 21st in 22:57, Damian Jackson 25th in 23:36.4, Terry Redelman 26th in 23:36.7, Donovan Hale 34th in 24:11, Joshua Shouse 38th in 25:19, Conner Newby 40th in 27:15 and Griffey Storm 45th in 35:52.
North was led by Aiden O’Dell 18th in 22:02 followed by Charlie Kramer 20th in 22:32, Lance Nobbe 22nd in 23:06, Caleb Bowels 23rd in 23:10, Adam Mack 24th in 23:12, Owen Geis 27th in 24:40, Ryan Hancock 28th in 24:41, Chris Gauck 41st in 27:18, Cameron Medsker 43rd in 27:46 and Collin Bryant 44th in 29:11.
For the girls, Batesville won with 26 followed by Greensburg 44, South 85 and North 88.
Greensburg’s Brenner Hanna was the overall winner of the girls race beating the field by almost 2:30 minutes with an incredible time of 18:41. Emily Mangels was fourth in 21:44 while Liz Pavy placed fifth in 22:05 for the Lady Pirates. Other finishers for Greensburg included Emma Wilmer (17th), Sophie Nobbe (20th), Malana Kramer (21st), Franchesca Verzo (25th), Ally Foster (28th), Sarah Santiago (29th) and Kylee Simpson (35th).
Leading the way for Batesville was Ava Hanson claiming second at 21:13, followed closely by Madison Rahschulte at 21:25. The Lady Bulldogs next five crossed 6-10th place. In order they were Sophie Myers (22:25), Trysta Vierling (22:45), Megan Allgeier (23:31), Lily Pinckley (23:32) and Carley Pride (24:10).
South was led by Kate Hamilton in 13th in 25:47 followed by Kate Hamilton 25:47Emma Gatewood 14th in 26:14Bridget Nobbe 15th in 26.29Brayley Sundal 20th in 27.46Clair Schoettmer 23rd in 28:19Ali Boilanger 24th in 28:50Abigail Collins 25th in 28:55Elizabeth Flessner 33rd in 29:02Addison Baltus 34th in 29:25 and Samantha Storm 39th in 36:28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.