BATESVILLE – Batesville is 1-0 on the road and 1-0 at Liberty Park following Monday’s 5-3 win against Connersville.
Bulldogs got their offense started in the second inning when Trey Peters singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. However, the Spartans took a 2-1 lead in the fourth.
The Bulldogs answered right back with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Travis Lecher singled with the bases loaded, scoring three runs.
Riley Zink (1-0) was the winning pitcher for Batesville. The righty lasted four innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out three.
Max Baumer threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen. The sophomore recorded the last nine outs to earn the save for the Bulldogs.
Gavin Lynch took the loss for Connersville. The junior went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits, striking out four and walking none.
Batesville saw the ball well, racking up 11 hits. Baumer, Calvin Sherwood, Peters and Lecher each collected multiple hits for the Bulldogs. Cole Werner, Jacob Meer and Sam Voegele had one hit apiece.
Batesville is now 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference. The Bulldogs will travel to Connersville on Thursday to complete the series.
JV opens with win
The junior varsity Bulldogs started their season with a 12-2 victory Monday night at Connersville.
Cole Pride started and went three strong innings, not allowing a hit or walking any Spartans, while striking out seven.
The Bulldogs were led offensively by Chris Lewis who tallied three hits and Willy Sherwood who went 2-3 and also stole a team high there bases.
The Bulldogs have a quick turnaround and play New Palestine at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
