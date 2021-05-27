LAWRENCEBURG – Riley Zink threw a one-hit shutout, leading Batesville past South Dearborn in 3A baseball sectional play.
The Bulldogs smacked eight hits, including a home run by Sam Voegele, for a 7-0 win Wednesday.
Zink allowed just the one hit - a double in the fifth inning - while walking six and striking out six. The senior right-hander improved to 7-1 and lowered his ERA to 1.65. It was his fifth straight outing where he didn't allow an earned run.
The Dogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the top of the first, then tacked on two more in the second, when Voegele hit his homer.
Zink was the long player to record two hits in the game. He went-2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Trey Peters also had a double, while Jack Grunkemeyer, Zach Wade, Calvin Sherwood and Travis Lecher had singles. Grunkemeyer drove in a run, as did Max Baumer on a sacrifice fly.
Up next
Batesville (20-5) will play at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Franklin County. It's a showdown between the top two teams in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference.
The Bulldogs beat the Wildcats in both regular season meetings, 6-5 and 8-1.
The winner will advance to the championship game at 7 p.m. Monday.
