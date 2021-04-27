GREENSBURG - Batesville's golf team won the Ripley County nine-hole meet Monday. The players competed on the Bridge 9 at North Branch Golf Course.
Team scores: Batesville 180, Milan 187, Jac-Cen-Del 229
All-Ripley County: Bryson Harris-Milan (MVP) 42; Josh Clark-Milan 43; Jack Abplanalp-Batesville 44; Jackson Wanstrath-Batesville 45; Austin Pohlman-Batesville 45
Batesville scoring: Jack Abplanalp 44, Jackson Wanstrath 45, Austin Pohlman 45, Dean Campbell 46, Kyle Williamson 55
Milan scoring: Bryson Harris 42, Josh Clark 43, Peyton Wert 50, Cole Knecht 52, Tyler Walke 56
Jac-Cen-Del scoring: Sam Schwering 55, Ander Reifs 57, Drew Caccamo 57, Derek Borgman 60, Luke Meyer 61
Batesville's record: 17-13 (3-1 EIAC)
Next match: Thursday vs. Shelbyville
-Information provided
