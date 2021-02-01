Batesville doubled its season wins total over the weekend, doing so in impressive, double-digit fashion on the road.
The Bulldogs beat North Decatur 65-46 on Friday, then throttled Hauser 53-38 on Saturday.
“The pair of wins this weekend were marked by free throw proficiency and defensive pressure,” Batesville coach Aaron Garrett said.
Batesville is 4-11 after the nonconference victories. The Dogs are playing at a .500 clip after opening the season 0-7.
A variety of players helped carry the offensive load in the two wins.
“RJ (Powell) and Sam (Voegele) really sparked us in the first half at North Decatur, while Cole Werner broke out in the game against Hauser,” Garrett said.
Voegele scored 16 points and Powell netted 14 against the Chargers, while Werner dropped 23 against the Jets.
It was an all-around outstanding game for Werner, who also led the team with eight rebounds.
As Garrett mentioned, the Bulldogs were very efficient at the free-throw line. They went 10-for-13 at North and 10-for-12 at Hauser.
Batesville hounded the Jets, forcing 26 turnovers and recording 15 steals. Werner and Powell made three swipes, while Eli Pierson, Calvin Sherwood and Ben Schebler finished with two apiece.
“All the guys did a great job in regards to taking the defensive scout to the floor both nights and playing with tremendous effort,” Garrett said. “It was a step forward putting two wins together, especially on the road.”
JV action
Batesville’s junior varsity team also earned a pair of double-digit wins, beating North Decatur 52-38 and Hauser 59-20. The Dogs held the Jets scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Cody Mohr was the leading scorer in both contests, netting 16 and 12.
Kasin Hughes was the only other player to score in double figures in either game, finishing with 11 at Hauser.
Also getting into the scoring column in the games were Alec Bunselmeier, Jack Grunkemeyer, Cole Pride, Zach Wade, Brady Westerfeld, Travis Lecher, Sam Weigel, Hank Ritter, Sam Johnson and Nate Vankirk.
Up next
The Bulldogs will dip back into Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference action on Thursday when South Dearborn visits. The Knights are 8-7 overall and 2-2 in the EIAC.
Batesville will also host Madison (10-4) on Saturday afternoon.
