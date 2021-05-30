LAWRENCEBURG – In a win-or-go-home scenario, Jacob Meer didn't allow a single run against Franklin County, throwing a complete game shutout and leading the Batesville Bulldogs to a 4-0 victory on Saturday. The win takes the Bulldogs to the sectional championship game, which will take place on Monday.
The Bulldogs scored all four runs in the third inning. Max Baumer got things started with a two-RBI double, scoring Calvin Sherwood and Trey Peters. Riley Zink and Baumer also scored runs in the inning.
Meer went seven innings, allowing zero runs on two hits and striking out five.
Joe Fields took the loss for Franklin County. The hurler lasted 5 2/3, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out four and walking one.
The Bulldogs tallied eight hits. Jack Grunkemeyer and Calvin Sherwood each collected multiple hits for the Bulldogs.
Batesville didn't commit a single error in the field. Zink had the most chances in the field with seven.
The win puts the Bulldogs in the sectional championship with an overall record of 21-5 and a No. 5 ranking in the IHSBCA poll in 3A. This is their fourth appearance in the sectional championship in the last five years. Their last sectional championship was in 2018.
Batesville will take on Connersville at 7 p.m. Monday.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.